The Handmaid’s Tale Cast Reacts To The Public’s Emotional Reaction To The Show’s Run: ‘Left Me Speechless'
Gilead's story has touched plenty of fans.
For as long as the streaming wars have been going on, each provider has had some wildly popular original programming. The book to screen adaptation The Handmaid's Tale is at the top of that list for those with a Hulu subscription, with the sixth and final season officially kicked off. And the cast of the long-running series spoke to CinemaBlend about just how emotional fans have been about June's story and the turmoil of Gilead.
What we know about The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 has been limited, but the stakes feel high since it's going to be the set of episodes. While some folks figure out how to watch The Handmaid's Tale final season, I had the privilege of speaking with the cast ahead of its airing. As you can see in the video above, I asked about how strongly fans have felt about the Emmy-winning series. Naomi Lawrence actress Ever Carradine offered her perspective, saying:
Shortly after its debut on Hulu, the red garb on the Handmaids has been used as a political symbol in the real world. We've seen plenty of activists wear these costumes in order to protest policies, including the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade in the United States.
Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
The Handmaid's Tale is streaming exclusively on Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.
Another member of The Handmaid's Tale's cast who spoke to me about the impact of the show is Luke actor O-T Fagbenle (Black Widow, No Good Deed). He shared his perspective, saying:
Art is about getting audiences to feel something, whether it's laughing at a comedy or crying at a drama. Given the sensitive nature of The Handmaid's Tale's plot, including stories about sexual assault, and the cast has seen the way the show has emotionally affected fans. Mark Tuello actor Samuel Jaeger told me about his reaction to those stories, saying:
Whie he might have started as a small cog, the role of Tuello has gotten bigger and bigger throughout the years. And having seen the first handful of episodes of Season 6, I can say we're going to get even more new sides of Jaeger's character.
After the long wait between seasons, the first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 are streaming now on Hulu as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. We'll have to see how the show ends, and how it sets up the spinoff The Testaments.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Steve Schirripa Re-Teamed With His Sopranos Co-star Michael Imperioli For A Sanpelligrino Ad, And He Had One Big Confession To Make
‘Somebody’s Going To Die’: Yellowjackets’ Director Talked To Me About Finally Introducing The Pit, And What He Thinks About THAT Lottie Moment