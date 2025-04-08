The Handmaid’s Tale Cast Reacts To The Public’s Emotional Reaction To The Show’s Run: ‘Left Me Speechless'

News
By published

Gilead's story has touched plenty of fans.

For as long as the streaming wars have been going on, each provider has had some wildly popular original programming. The book to screen adaptation The Handmaid's Tale is at the top of that list for those with a Hulu subscription, with the sixth and final season officially kicked off. And the cast of the long-running series spoke to CinemaBlend about just how emotional fans have been about June's story and the turmoil of Gilead.

What we know about The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 has been limited, but the stakes feel high since it's going to be the set of episodes. While some folks figure out how to watch The Handmaid's Tale final season, I had the privilege of speaking with the cast ahead of its airing. As you can see in the video above, I asked about how strongly fans have felt about the Emmy-winning series. Naomi Lawrence actress Ever Carradine offered her perspective, saying:

When Roe was overturned and to see women dressed in the Handaid’s uniforms from our show, holding signs and marching. That left me speechless. As an actor, it makes me proud to be a part of something that is the image of resistance. As a woman, it makes me want to continue to use my voice and do everything I can to support women’s autonomy over their bodies.

Shortly after its debut on Hulu, the red garb on the Handmaids has been used as a political symbol in the real world. We've seen plenty of activists wear these costumes in order to protest policies, including the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade in the United States.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
The Handmaid's Tale is streaming exclusively on Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

View Deal

Another member of The Handmaid's Tale's cast who spoke to me about the impact of the show is Luke actor O-T Fagbenle (Black Widow, No Good Deed). He shared his perspective, saying:

What is the point of art, really? I think to some extent that people can see their own lives reflected back at them in a way that makes them feel less alone. It doesn’t have to be a literal but it can be emotional. It can be a relationship that people feel or a fear of what could happen to their children. Their fear of politics that there are. To know that people connect, that people maybe feel less alone. That they feel there is hope in the darkness. That is the best, really, of what art can do. And I’m really proud to be in a show that does some of that.

Art is about getting audiences to feel something, whether it's laughing at a comedy or crying at a drama. Given the sensitive nature of The Handmaid's Tale's plot, including stories about sexual assault, and the cast has seen the way the show has emotionally affected fans. Mark Tuello actor Samuel Jaeger told me about his reaction to those stories, saying:

People see this show and they feel seen watching that. And to be some small cog in that is one of the great honors of my life.

Whie he might have started as a small cog, the role of Tuello has gotten bigger and bigger throughout the years. And having seen the first handful of episodes of Season 6, I can say we're going to get even more new sides of Jaeger's character.

After the long wait between seasons, the first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 are streaming now on Hulu as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. We'll have to see how the show ends, and how it sets up the spinoff The Testaments.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa driving around with cases of Sanpelligrino CIAO!

Steve Schirripa Re-Teamed With His Sopranos Co-star Michael Imperioli For A Sanpelligrino Ad, And He Had One Big Confession To Make
Lottie upset by Travis in Yellowjackets Episode 309

‘Somebody’s Going To Die’: Yellowjackets’ Director Talked To Me About Finally Introducing The Pit, And What He Thinks About THAT Lottie Moment
The Chicken Jockey smiles as it sits on a Chicken in A Minecraft Movie.

Now, Movie Theaters Are Warning Against 'Taking Part In TikTok Trends' As Minecraft Audiences Delight Over 'Chicken Jockey' Scene And More
See more latest
Most Popular
The Chicken Jockey smiles as it sits on a Chicken in A Minecraft Movie.
Now, Movie Theaters Are Warning Against 'Taking Part In TikTok Trends' As Minecraft Audiences Delight Over 'Chicken Jockey' Scene And More
Chris Hemsworth shirtless in Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Hemsworth Had A Message To Robert Downey Jr After Marvel Announced Some 'But Not All' Of The Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs talks about a product on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
As Diddy’s Attorneys File More Docs, They Share Arguments For Why His Lawsuits Shouldn’t Be Roped Into His Sex-Trafficking Trial
Russell Brand appearing on his podcast
Warner Bros. Was Previously Sued By An Extra Over Russell Brand's Conduct. Now They're Handing Over Hours Of Outtakes
Ava Phillippe makes her acting debut on Doctor Odyssey.
Reese Witherspoon Reacts To Daughter Ava Phillippe’s TV Debut, And I'm Loving The Nod To Her Iconic Pink Legally Blonde Bikini
Simu Liu as Ken in Barbie
‘It Was Very Painful.’ Simu Liu Laments Waxing For Barbie, Reveals Which Ken Actor Didn’t Join
Saturday Night Live Season 50 logo
SNL’s Been Dealing With Obscenities And Morgan Wallen, But I’m Loving The Heartwarming Story That Came Out Of This Week’s Episode
Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) talks to Barry Allen in The Flash
Why Ben Affleck Was Spotted Wearing A Wedding Ring Post- JLo Divorce
Joel outside in winter in The Last of Us Season 2
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 7 -13)
Woody Harrelson&#039;s Haymitch looking intensely at Katniss for trying to stab him with a knife in The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games Director Explains Why Young Haymitch Hasn’t Been Cast Yet