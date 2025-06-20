As We Wait To See The Supernatural Stars Reunite On The Boys, Jensen Ackles Opened Up About Why It Has Felt 'Like Being Home'

As Prime Video subscription holders wait for the fifth and final season of The Boys, sweet teases and behind-the-scenes details are being shared by the cast and crew. The raunchy superhero drama can be pretty unpredictable, but something that's definitely known about the new episodes is that there will be a Supernatural reunion. Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are joining Jensen Ackles for Season 5, and Ackles just opened up about why the reunion felt like “being home.”

The Boys is created by Supernatural architect Eric Kripke, so the superhero-centric show has featured more than a few familiar faces from the long-.running CW series Ackles, for example, first appeared in the third season as Vought’s first superhero, Soldier Boy. After it was revealed that he would indeed be back for Season 5, it was announced that Padalecki and Collins would be appearing in undisclosed roles. Kripke previously shared what it was like seeing the three reunite, and, while promoting his upcoming Prime show, Countdown, Ackles revealed to TooFab what it was like working with them again:

Like we never left. You know, Jared and Misha are brothers to me. We've spent countless hours together, not just on set, but off set. And so anytime we're in a room together, it's very easy and very comfortable. It's like being home. Anytime I get to mix it up with those guys, it's always a thrill.

Even though the trio frequently sees each other at conventions and appear to keep in touch in other ways, for them to actually work together again on set is something else entirely. Ackles and Padalecki starred on Supernatural for all 15 seasons, while Collins joined in the fourth season. And, since then, their friendship has grown into a brotherhood. Based on the comments above, it seems like not much has changed in the five years since their former show ended.

With the reunion also comes the opportunity to fix Supernatural’s finale in a funny way. The drama’s series finale was divisive among fans for a number of reasons but, with Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins coming together on The Boys, there’s a possibility that Kripke could (spiritually) rectify all of that. Regardless of whether that happens, as a fan, I'm just excited to see the three actors to share the screen again.

$14.99 at Amazon Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

With an Amazon Prime membership, you can stream The Boys, the upcoming Countdown and other great original titles. Customers get receive a free trial for 30-days and subsequently pay $14.99 a month. Or why not save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the whole year?

The Boys’ final season is currently set to be released in 2026 and, unsurprisingly, a specific release date has yet to be announced at this point. Even though fans have to wait for more Soldier Boy, there's more content featuring Jensen Ackles on the way. Fans can keep occupied by watching Ackles’ newest series, Countdown. The series, which also stars Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho, will premiere on June 25 on Prime Video, and Supernatural fans cannot get enough of Ackles.

I'm hopeful that the Supernatural reunion on The Boys will be worth the wait. Eric Kripke is a shrewd producer, and I'd imagine that he would bring Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins together without having a good reason. For now, know that all 15 seasons of The CW show are streamable with a Netflix subscription. And of course, do yourself a favor by preparing for the final season of the superhero show by watching the first four.