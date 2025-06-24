Jensen Ackles Reveals The ‘Little Concern’ BTS Of The Boys’ Supernatural Reunion

Usually, holding a job at a particular company for a long time comes with lots of great benefits, and the same can be true for actors who have an extended stint on a popular TV show. While the stars of The Boys are ending their time on the no-so-heroic superhero series with their fifth and final season , the 2025 TV schedule brought fans word of that upcoming season giving us a big Supernatural cast reunion as Jensen Ackles will be joined by Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins when the hit returns next year. But, the Soldier Boy actor just revealed that there was some “concern” about getting the old gang back together.

What Did Jensen Ackles Say About Concerns Over The Boys’ Supernatural Reunion?

It’s not everyday that television lovers can celebrate a series lasting for a full 15 seasons, but audiences made sure that The CW’s Supernatural fulfilled its promise across a decade and a half of frights, fights, and things that go bump in the night. The spooky drama about two brothers who hunt monsters wrapped its run in 2020 with a hotly debated series finale , but long-time co-stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki (who portrayed the siblings in question), and Misha Collins (their angel ally, Castiel) have remained buddies.

The Boys Season 3 cast saw Ackles join the fray as the Captain America parody, Soldier Boy, and it was confirmed back in late February that the trio of Supernatural talent is reuniting for the anticipated final season. As the erstwhile Dean Winchester recently said during an appearance on The Tonight Show , when taken at face value, this simply seemed like a great idea:

So, Eric Kripke, who created Supernatural, he is also the writer-showrunner of The Boys. So when he likes to work with somebody, he likes to continue working with them. I was the benefactor of that, obviously. But then he thought ‘Oh, what a great idea. Let’s just bring the cast back together. Splash the ratings a little bit.’ Not that it needs it.

If you’re unaware, it’s possible that Supernatural fans are more dedicated than any other fan group, to the point where they call themselves the “SPN Family” and are truly considered a found family by the stars of the long-running show, who formed their own family behind the scenes. However, there was some question about whether or not the actors could come back together and, you know, act right while on set. As he continued:

It was funny because there was a little concern that we’re gonna get Jared and Misha and Jensen together and it’s gonna be a little wacky. Because 15 years together, we got a little off. There’s a lot of history. But it was also a house that we built and we were able to destroy it the way we wanted to.

Right. So, here’s the thing about becoming friends with the people you work with : sometimes, things can get kinda wild. Because you’re buddies who know each other well and hang out away from the job, once you are at work with each other, the situation might get a teensy bit…inappropriate is a strong word, but you could easily find yourselves having a “blast” and joking around in a way that isn’t seen as being super-profesh. It appears that this was considered a potential issue here, especially because The Boys isn’t their territory in the same way Supernatural was after 15 years. Ackles added:

So I kind of had to remind them ‘Hey, guys this isn’t our house. Okay? You’ve got to behave. Jared, you’ve got to flush the toilet.’

Yeah, while the star admitted that working with his two friends again felt like “being home,” no one wants it to feel like home so much that folks are leaving the toilets unflushed. Listen, I’m sure that Jared Padalecki is a lovely man who would never actually dare to leave an unflushed toilet behind. But, if his currently undisclosed character is that kind of trash goblin, well, he’ll totally fit right in!