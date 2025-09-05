'The Conjuring: Last Rites' SPOILER Interviews | Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson And More
Watch the stars and filmmakers discuss the Warren's final chapter.
Stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are joined by filmmakers James Wan and Michael Chaves to discuss the end of the Warren's storyline in "The Conjuring" universe in "The Conjuring: Last Rites." Wilson and Farmiga discuss the bittersweet nature of their final days on set as Ed and Lorainne Warren, and why the horror genre is so fun to play in. James Wan teases some secrets that still remain uncovered in the Warren's artifact room, and the priorities he and the team behind "Last Rites" set out to fulfill in Ed and Lorraine's final chapter.
Video Chapters
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:13 - Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson Talk Making Their Last “Conjuring” Film
00:03:22 - Why The Horror Genre Is One Of Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga’s Favorite To Work In As Actors
00:04:22 - Director Michael Chaves on The Potential For The Farmiga Sisters To Join Forces In “The Conjuring” Franchise
00:05:20 - James Wan Might Still Have Some Secrets Waiting For Us In The Warren’s Artifact Room
00:06:02 - Outro
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.