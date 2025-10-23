I'm Still Thinking About The Hand That Rocks The Cradle's Ending. What Mary Elizabeth Winstead And The Director Shared With Me
This was a shocker.
SPOILERS are ahead for The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, which is new on streaming over on Hulu. Check out the movie before reading ahead.
Halloweekend is upon us, and a brand-new horror release called The Hand That Rocks The Cradle is here starring two seasoned actors in the genre, Maika Monroe and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. They've collaborated with acclaimed director Michelle Garza Cervera to bring a very twisty viewing experience about a mother and her mysterious babysitter. After I watched the new movie, I was left stunned by the ending. So when CinemaBlend had the chance to interview the creatives, I had to ask about the meaning behind it all.
The Director's Thoughts On The Finale Of The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
The moment I had to ask the director about was regarding the final scene in the movie where Caitlin’s daughter Emma is sitting with her baby sister Josie and repeating the same story Polly once told her about her tragic time in foster care, when she at one time only ate tuna for sustenance. As Garza told me:
At the end of The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, we find out that Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Caitlin committed arson to the house of Maika Monroe’s Polly when she was a teenager, killing Polly’s whole family before her eyes when she was just a child. Caitlin had done so in a desperate attempt to stop Polly’s father from continuing to sexually abuse her, and as Caitlin suggests at the end, Polly was being abused by him as well.
Since Caitlin’s children were exposed to Polly with her being their babysitter, they’ve absorbed some of the trauma associated with their mom’s past in their own way. As Garza continued in our interview:
So Emma telling Josie Polly’s sad story about what being in foster care was like for her is the film’s way of helping bring home the message of how whatever trauma we may hold has a way of passing from one generation to the other, despite our best efforts.
Why Mary Elizabeth Winstead Thinks It's The 'Perfect' Ending
When I continued the ending conversation with Maika Monroe and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the actors echoed it had everything to do with “generational trauma.” Here’s what Winstead said specifically about Caitlin and Polly’s coming to a violent head at the end:
Winstead’s perspective on the story itself really adds some more layers to the effectiveness of the themes of The Hand That Rocks The Cradle. Polly can certainly be seen as a symbol of Caitlin’s trauma coming back to haunt her because she somewhat stuffed it down and didn’t deal with it. Winstead also said this:
The movie is a remake of a movie of the same title from 1992. Our The Hand That Rocks The Cradle review gave it four out of five stars, applauding it for avoiding “a number of clichés” with its plotline and there being a “strength of the characters” especially when it comes to Monroe and Winstead’s performances. You can check out what other critics are saying about the movie, and look forward to the many other upcoming horror movies on the way as spooky season continues.
