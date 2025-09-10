The Conjuring Franchise Is Continuing After All, But Not How You’d Think

Fans who feared the haunted house was finally closing its doors following the newly released The Conjuring: Last Rites can exhale a sigh of relief. That's because The Conjuring Universe is moving forward, but with a twist. Instead of another quick jump back to theaters, the long-running horror juggernaut is taking root on TV, with a newly energized series in the works at one of the best streaming services. That’s right, all you’ll need to follow your favorite gang of demons and haunted objects is an HBO Max subscription.

The news arrives via Variety, whose reporting states Nancy Won has boarded the project as writer, executive producer and showrunner. At the same time, Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires are set to write on the series. HBO Max declined to comment on the story, and details remain locked up like a killer doll behind a blessed glass cabinet. What’s clear, however, is that the show will continue the narrative established by the films, keeping Conjuring lore very much alive, just on the small screen.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The timing is a little eyebrow-raising. Only days after The Conjuring: Last Rites hit the 2025 movie schedule, the franchise is pivoting to TV even as the fourth mainline film barrels toward box-office glory. While the critics were pretty mixed on the series’ swan song, fans showed up at the box office like a horde of zombies, with the worldwide box office now over $210 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

A franchise plan like this an unorthodox one-two punch that suggests the studio sees the franchise as a two-front scare machine. Sure, Ed and Lorraine Warren actors Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson may be saying goodbye to one of the best horror movie franchises. However, this TV show confirmation could mean that the brass behind the IP thinks there is enough mythology to provide ample fodder for prestige TV and future feature spinoffs.

As for Won’s hiring, it's a savvy bit of casting. Her recent work spans the genre spectrum, from Apple TV+’s Sunny to Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things and Little Fires Everywhere, plus the Marvel noir of Netflix’s Jessica Jones. Earlier stints on Jericho and Supernatural proved that she can juggle high stakes and the occult without losing her character's heart. If The Conjuring is to sustain weekly dread and long-arc mystery, a storyteller with both emotional intuition and genre chops is essential.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Cameron and Squires bring further genre bona fides. Cameron’s credits include the Marvel Halloween special, Werewolf by Night and stints on Agatha All Along, Moon Knight, and WandaVision–all available with a Disney+ subscription. Squires also wrote on Agatha and Wanda, while hopping across Agent Elvis, The Acolyte, and even Season 2 of Gen V. That collective experience in serialized world-building and in balancing horror, humor and superheroic weirdness should translate nicely, whether the series leans episodic, serialized, or a blend of both.

All in all, it seemsThe Conjuring Universe isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It might look a bit different as it moves forward, but fans can be happy that it’s continuing and changing. If the team that’s coming together can pull it off, TV could actually be the smartest place for this franchise to give you some genuine scares.

For now, fans of new and upcoming horror movies can catch the fourth—and, if reports are true, final—mainline installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, in theaters nationwide. Check your local listings.