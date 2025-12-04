I Love That Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Official Trailer Reminds Me More Of A Knight's Tale Than Game Of Thrones

The world of Westeros has continued on HBO following Game of Thrones' divisive finale, mostly continuing the dramatic and often bleak tone of the original series. Now, a full trailer has released for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and I was surprised to see the footage lean into comedy for the 2026 TV schedule. The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale may have been a while ago, but I definitely don't remember any laughs the last time I saw a Targaryen, and the trailer for the new show has me flashing back to A Knight's Tale. Check it out, above!

Sure, the trailer doesn't feature Queen's "We Will Rock You" as an in-universe tourney song or include an unexpected dance number a la Heath Ledger's A Knight's Tale, but there are definitely some laughs to be had out of the setting at a tourney with some jokes that feel modern enough to almost be anachronistic within the fantasy world. For Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, a sense of anachronism (up to and including the infamous Season 8 coffee cup) might feel out of place. For what we've seen of Dunk and Egg's series so far, it could be just what the world of Westeros needs.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will follow the tradition of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon by airing on HBO and streaming via HBO Max subscription on Sunday nights. You can check out the first episode on Sunday, January 18 at 10 p.m. ET, as well as both of the other Westeros-set series on the HBO streamer.

