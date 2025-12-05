Margot Robbie Gets Honest About What It Was Like Shooting Wuthering Heights 3 Months After Becoming A Mom

Becoming a mother has to be one of the most life-changing life transitions, but imagine doing so while also being one of the biggest movie stars?! I’m talking about Margot Robbie, who welcomed her first child with her husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024 before jumping to film Wuthering Heights with Jacob Elordi. Ahead of the exciting addition to upcoming book adaptations coming out among 2026 movie releases, Robbie spoke about that aspect of the experience.

In a new interview with Vogue, Margot Robbie hyped up Wuthering Heights – sharing it’s a romance that she and filmmaker Emerald Fennell wants to be “this generation’s Titanic”. But at the same time, she also was refreshingly honest about what it was like making the movie after becoming a new mother, per Robbie:

I was three months postpartum when we started shooting. So I was in a very different headspace. I didn’t do my usual routine. It was more haphazard. And I remember saying to Emerald, ‘What if I’m not prepared enough?’ She kept saying, ‘I don’t want you to prepare. I just need you to be in the moment.’ Which was a lovely way of relieving my anxiety. It was about being in my body as opposed to my head.

Of course, women go back to work postpartum all over the world all the time, ideally six weeks after giving birth if you can afford to follow the ideal guidelines recommended by American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. But for Margot Robbie, work meant playing Catherine Earnshaw to Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff in the United Kingdom from January to April of this year.

After filming Wuthering Heights, Robbie also had her first red carpet for A Big, Bold Beautiful Journey in August. During her press tour for that movie, her baby went viral for adorably interrupting an interview.

Since the first images and trailer have come out for Wuthering Heights, it’s been teased as a provocative version of the classic Emily Brontë novel. Between audiences calling it “aggressively provocative” after an early screening and its receiving backlash of whitewashing the original novel, the movie is definitely getting a lot of attention ahead of its winter release. In the new interview, Robbie called it “an amazing date movie” and one she hopes women go see with “10 of their female friends.”

This is the third movie Robbie and Emerald Fennell have worked together on, with the Barbie actress serving as a producer on her directorial debut, 2020’s Promising Young Woman, and 2023’s Saltburn. This is, however, the first Emerald Fennell movie that Margot Robbie is leading. Despite Robbie’s anxieties about returning to work as a new mom, it sounds like the director helped ground her. She might have had less prep time than usual, but such is the life of a mother!

You can see Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights only in theaters starting on February 11.