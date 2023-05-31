The Flash Director On How They 'Honored' Zack Snyder's DC Universe With The New Film

Ever since Zack Snyder was able to deliver his Snyder Cut of Justice League, showing fans where he would have taken the DC characters he introduced in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, there has been a rallying cry to Restore the SnyderVerse. Some fans would like it to happen over at Netflix . Others dream of an animated version of Justice League Part Two and Three, which seems more feasible in terms of getting stars like Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill to play along. Until then, diehard fans of DC Movies can see some of the main actors cast by Snyder in Andy Muschietti’s upcoming The Flash , centered around Ezra Miller and known to feature Affleck in at least a few scenes. And Muschietti talked to CinemaBlend about his efforts to honor Snyder’s work.

We have seen recent use of Zack Snyder’s DC cast in recent DC Movies, whether it was Henry Cavill’s cameo in Black Adam or Gal Gadot appearing in Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Now that The Flash is continuing to lean on the actors who were cast in Snyder’s original films, I wanted to know if director Andy Muschietti has shown Snyder The Flash yet. And though he hasn’t, he did tell us the following:

I would love Zack to watch this movie. I think we honored the part of the movie that he created in terms of characters and characterizations. And cast. So, I think he would enjoy it.

Andy Muschietti isn’t the only person with connections to Zack Snyder’s DC work to feel this way. When speaking about the work he did as Batman in The Flash, Ben Affleck expressed sentiments that this was the time when he finally nailed his interpretation of the Caped Crusader . That’s saying a lot, given the fact that Affleck first started playing the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and filmed new scenes to be used in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. So to feel that his work in The Flash was, in his opinion, his best is… an astounding claim, to be frank!

What We Know About The Flash (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Here's everything that we know about the upcoming The Flash movie, from casting to story beats.

I don’t see any reason why Zack Snyder wouldn’t want to see The Flash. He hasn’t lost any interest in the DC universe, recently hosting screenings and Q-and-As for his DC movies (during which he shared cool behind-the-scenes stories about The Flash , as a character). And he has expressed support for James Gunn, and the moves Gunn plans to make with Upcoming DC Movies that will start taking place after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.