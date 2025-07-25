As James Gunn Reveals Superman’s Full Superhero Mural, The DC Movie’s Production Designer Told Us How The Epic Artwork Came Together
Time to look up... some DC deep cuts!
As Superman has been flying high above the 2025 movie schedule, its message of kindness and heroism has been spreading throughout the internet. The only thing that might be able to overtake that wave of emotions is, of course, speculating on what this movie is doing to set up what we know about DCU Chapter One: “Gods and Monsters.”
Some fans think they’ve started to piece that together through that gorgeous mural in the Hall of Justice, with James Gunn releasing the full image to the internet. Don’t get too attached to what you see though, as production designer Beth Mickle’s rundown on how that artistic achievement came together includes a very important disclaimer.
By Popular Demand, James Gunn Has Released Superman’s Full Hall Of Justice Mural
You asked for it, and the co-CEO of DC Studios/director of Superman and The Suicide Squad delivered! Taking to social media this afternoon, Mr. Gunn fired off the mural shown in the headquarters of the Justice Gang (name pending) with the high quality art you see below:
Welp, I think somebody owes Tom Hanks an apology, as ComicBookMovie's coverage on the matter had some DC loyalists theorizing he was on this mural as the Jay Garrick variant of The Flash. Thanks to Adam Holmes - one of CinemaBlend’s own resident DC experts - I have this list of heroes he positively identified as part of the mural you see above:
- Madame Xanadu
- Silent Knight
- Black Pirate
- Miss Liberty
- Super-Chief
- Sandman
- Amazing-Man
- Zatara
- Liberty Belle
- Bulletman
- Max Mercury
- Bulletgirl
- Dan the Dyna-Mite
- TNT
- Phantom Lady
- Freedom Beast
- Wildcat
- Vibe
Keep in mind, there are still some heroes that aren’t readily identifiable in this Superman art. Plus, as you’ll see with the folks we could identify, these are a lot of obscure deep cuts from the halls of DC Comics. Beth Mickle actually spoke to this point in our interview, which preceded this grand unveiling - and I think there’s a reason you’re not seeing Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate here.
Superman’s Hall Of Justice Mural Is ‘Inspirational,’ Not A Game Plan For DCU: Chapter 1
Look, the moment you first heard someone say “Tom Hanks as The Flash,” you became a little more excited about upcoming DC movies. That suggestion alone had me needing to ask Superman’s production designer to spill as many beans as she could. With that in mind, Ms. Mickle side-stepped that ask, but did share with CinemaBlend the rationale behind the selection of heroes:
Because of that last caveat, I think James Gunn fed his art department this very specific list for one big reason: he doesn't want to lay out a "game plan" that puts the cart before the super horse. Think of it as his way of avoiding that Black Adam post-credit cameo scenario in which Henry Cavill did not return after he popped back up as Superman.
Digging deeper into the details of this mural’s creation, Beth Mickle revealed that the WPA murals of the Great Depression were the key source of “aesthetic reference” for Superman graphic designers Mary Shriner and Ellen Lampel.
Another important influence was the pre-existing mural in Cincinnati's iconic Union Terminal train station; the location that inspired the Hall of Justice's look since 1973's animated series Super Friends - which is still prime for a film adaptation. That shooting location also threw the following curveball at Mickle and her practical set building:
Keep in mind, this is the same woman who built an entire Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set in a man’s garage. Practical builds are a huge part of Beth Mickle’s process, so she’s not afraid to alter any space that allows. With a classic Americana aesthetic, and a list of heroes that stumped even the most devoted DC Comics fans on her team, the result is the beautiful mural you can finally see above.
Or, if you want to see the Hall of Justice on the big screen, you can experience Superman in theaters now. Also, don't forget to share your guesses on who's still unidentified in this mural, through the comments section below. Together, we can figure this out!
