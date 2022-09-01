'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Video Interviews With Morfydd Clark, Trystan Gravelle And More

CinemaBlend discusses “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” with the cast including Morfydd Clark, Trystan Gravelle, Charlie Vickers, Lloyd Owen, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Leon Wadham, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Benjamin Walker, Nazanin Boniadi, and Tyroe Muhafidin. Watch as Sean O’Connell gets their reaction to hearing their show will screen in theatres, working with J.A. Bayona, how long some of them would last in Middle Earth, and much more!

Video Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:23 The Cast reacts to the news that their show will screen in theatres for fans

1:30 The Cast reflects on their collaboration with JA Bayona

3:31 Where should you start your “LOTR” Journey as a new fan? The Cast has thoughts.

4:05 The Cast reflects on Tolkien’s timeless themes that resonate today

6:10 How far ahead does the cast know about their own characters’ arcs?

7:55 The cast reflects on their own worlds and visiting the other worlds’ sets

9:00 Leon Wadham and Ismael Cruz Cordova can’t wait for their moms to see their show

10:20 The cast discuss how long they think they would last in Middle Earth