The One Thing Terry Crews Worried About Regarding His Rumble Character
By Mick Joest published
The actor had one reservation when he first joined.
When he appears in live-action movies, Terry Crews has no problem looking intimidating. He’s tall, muscular, and when he wants to, he can shoot a look that can strike fear into most average people. Doing voice work for animation is a different story, though, and while Crews’ Rumble character, Tentacular, is plenty intimidating in the animated Paramount+ movie, Crews was worried initially it wouldn’t feel that way.
I got a chance to speak to Terry Crews about his role and Rumble, and in asking him how he maintained his intensity as an actor without the use of his body, Crews revealed his initial reservations about playing Tentacular. Crews revealed to CinemaBlend his fears about the role and whether his voice was a good match.
Terry Crews didn’t have to worry about what pitch his voice was at because Rumble’s Tentacular resembles him in a lot of ways. That includes Crews’ brief stint as a professional wrestler, which happened in an episode of WCW when the crew of his television series Battle Dome invaded the arena and attacked wrestlers.
In the end, Terry Crews never had anything to worry about. Tentacular was tailor-made for his persona, and that’s evident in most scenes in Rumble. Crews talked about the similarities between his character and himself, as well as why it was important for him to play the role as close to his actual self as possible.
In Rumble, a town is in turmoil when its monster wrestling champion (Tentacular) abandons them. With the stadium set to be sold, a young girl named Winnie looks to find her town a new champion and finds the son of a monster her father once trained before they both disappeared. The movie is worth watching for Terry Crews alone, who kills it in his role as the big bad.
Rumble is currently streaming over on Paramount+. Wrestling fans and those with kids should definitely check it out and be prepared for a lot of laughs and tears.
