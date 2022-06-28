'Thor: Love And Thunder' Interviews | Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson And More!

The MCU’s favorite space Vikings are back in “Thor: Love And Thunder,” and CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg was able to get all the behind-the-scenes details from stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher) and Writer/Director Taika Waititi (A.K.A. Korg). Tune in to hear how they feel about Tom Hiddleston’s (Loki’s) absence, working (and spying) on Russell Crowe, and more in this spoiler-free interview.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro / Valkyrie Name Tease

00:26 - Did Chris Hemsworth And Taika Watiti Miss Tom Hiddleston Making 'Thor 4?'

01:14 - Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and Natalie Portman on Collaborating with Taika Waititi

03:16 - How 'Thor 4' Will 'Surprise' Fans, According to Christian Bale

03:59 - Was Working With Taika on 'Thor 4' Intimidating? Natalie Portman Says Absolutely Not

04:52 - Tessa Thompson's Favorite Thing About Working in The MCU

06:19 - Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth Loved Working with Russell Crowe

07:03 - Tessa Thompson Admits Spying On Russell Crowe’s Thunderbolt Practice

08:12 - How Natalie Portman Played Jane Foster and Mighty Thor Differently

09:10 - We Ask Tessa Thompson - What Is Valkyrie's Real Name?