'Thor: Love And Thunder' Interviews | Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson And More!
By Eric Eisenberg , Katie Hughes published
Watch our interview with the cast of the fourth 'Thor' installment in the MCU, including Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waitti, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale.
The MCU’s favorite space Vikings are back in “Thor: Love And Thunder,” and CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg was able to get all the behind-the-scenes details from stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher) and Writer/Director Taika Waititi (A.K.A. Korg). Tune in to hear how they feel about Tom Hiddleston’s (Loki’s) absence, working (and spying) on Russell Crowe, and more in this spoiler-free interview.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro / Valkyrie Name Tease
00:26 - Did Chris Hemsworth And Taika Watiti Miss Tom Hiddleston Making 'Thor 4?'
01:14 - Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and Natalie Portman on Collaborating with Taika Waititi
03:16 - How 'Thor 4' Will 'Surprise' Fans, According to Christian Bale
03:59 - Was Working With Taika on 'Thor 4' Intimidating? Natalie Portman Says Absolutely Not
04:52 - Tessa Thompson's Favorite Thing About Working in The MCU
06:19 - Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth Loved Working with Russell Crowe
07:03 - Tessa Thompson Admits Spying On Russell Crowe’s Thunderbolt Practice
08:12 - How Natalie Portman Played Jane Foster and Mighty Thor Differently
09:10 - We Ask Tessa Thompson - What Is Valkyrie's Real Name?
