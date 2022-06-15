Tom Cruise Gave Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell A Meaningful Piece Of Advice That Convinced Him To Take The Fighter Pilot Role He Nearly Passed On
What did the Hollywood vet say to Top Gun: Maverick's resident bad boy?
Tom Cruise has defined what it means to be a movie star for more than three decades. Getting a nugget of advice from Cruise would be a great moment for any up-and-coming actor, and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell can count himself among that group. After being in the running and losing the role of Rooster, Powell opened up about the meaningful piece of advice the Top Gun star gave him to take the fighter pilot role he nearly passed on.
Glen Powell gave the deets about Tom Cruise’s ways of persuasion while at CinemaCon. Along with presenting the high-flying sequel, Powell received the Male Star of Tomorrow award at the event for his breakout role as resident bad boy Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin. But the moment almost didn’t happen after Miles Teller was chosen to play “Rooster” Bradshaw. Despite losing the role, Cruise saw something in the Hidden Figures star and insisted he join the movie. Powell opened up about how the megastar convinced him to take the part as follows:
Sitting in a movie theater watching aerial footage with the Mission: Impossible star would impress any young star. In Glen Powell’s case, he, like millions of young boys, grew up admiring Tom Cruise and his astronomical film success. He wanted the same career trajectory as the box office star. The Everybody Wants Some!! actor thought he was on the path until the actor/producer convinced him to become Hangman with a reality check:
That’s the power of Tom Cruise. He could convince any actor to take on a project, especially if they’re on the fence. Thankfully, Glen Powell took the Top Gun: Maverick role and changed his career with a true blockbuster. Being on the set with Cruise was infectious for the actor with his go-go-go attitude. Of course, he had to change his call name over some Air Force and Navy error, but overall, he was invested after taking on the bad boy role.
Now, the Maverick star has another high-flying film among 2022's releases with Devotion, alongside Jonathan Majors. In the meantime, you can check out Glen Powell's Top Gun: Maverick performance in theaters.
