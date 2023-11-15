Tom Hiddleston Talks 'Loki' Season 2, 'The Life of Chuck' And More
Watch our interview with Marvel's 'Loki' star, Tom Hiddleston.
Marvel's Tom Hiddleston has (unofficially) wrapped up his time as Loki with the finale of the Disney+ series. Watch as he joins CinemaBlend's Erik Swann to discuss all of our burning questions, including whether his time in the MCU is actually over, if he thinks Loki will ever stand in the sun with Thor and so much more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro/Will Loki Return? Tease
00:14 - Did Loki Come Out On Top?
03:05 - Thoughts On Loki Never Reuniting With Thor
04:38 - Could Loki Ever Reach Thor From The Timeline Tree?
05:12 - Will Loki Return To The MCU In The Future?
07:28 - Starring In Mike Flanagan's New Stephen King Adaptation
08:41 - Outro
