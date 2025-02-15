'He's A Dog With A Bone': Tracker's Justin Hartley Talks Colter's Midseason Return From The Rare 'To Be Continued' Ending, And Fans Should Buckle Up
Here's what Justin Hartley told us about Colter's return to primetime.
Tracker is finally returning to CBS in the 2025 TV schedule, nearly two and a half months after the winter finale ended on a "To Be Continued" with Colter getting a promising – albeit bloody – lead in his quest to find the long-lost Gina. Whether or not he can pull off his quest to find her is the biggest question, as he's been trying to solve this mystery for years and years now. Star Justin Hartley spoke with CinemaBlend about the first episode of the new year and why Colter isn't giving up. And it's going to get intense!
As anybody who has been watching Season 2 on CBS to add to the hit drama's high ratings or streaming with a Paramount+ subscription knows, the ongoing storyline has involved the disappearance of Gina Picket ten years ago, with Colter increasingly desperate to find answers for her sister, played by A Million Little Things alum Floriana Lima. Even with that ongoing storyline, Tracker episodes ending on a "To Be Continued" doesn't exactly happen every week.
So, when I spoke with Justin Hartley ahead of the winter premiere on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, I asked: does the first episode of 2025 truly pick up where the last episode of 2024 left off? The This Is Us alum explained:
Colter in fact got his big break of new information from Keaton, played by Bosch's Brent Sexton. The scoop from their not entirely willing source revealed that the man behind Gina's disappearance is known only as "Teacher," and the credits rolled before the bloodied man answered whether Gina was still alive or not.
With 2024 ending on Colter getting a break in the case but also aware of how much time has passed since he first looked into Gina's disappearance, how hopeful is he about finally getting answers? Hartley shared:
For better or worse, Colter isn't giving up on finding Gina and getting answers for Camille, and it seems like those answers could finally be within reach after ten years of wondering. In a fun twist – for viewers, anyway – this storyline has been unfolding throughout all of Season 2 so far, adding some extra depth to the usual procedural cases of the week. Hartley went on, expressing that he's a fan of that serialization:
Given that Tracker still has more than half a season left to go before summer hiatus kicks off, there's no guarantee that the "To Be Continued" finale and this weekend's midseason premiere will actually resolve Gina's story. Of course, there's plenty of lore in Colter's own family to drive the drama, and fans surely wouldn't mind returns from Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw and Melissa Roxburgh as Dory Shaw if the stars align!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
For now, check out a promo for Tracker's midseason return to CBS below:
Be sure to tune in to CBS on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET for the midseason premiere of Tracker Season 2, called "The Disciple." Justin Hartley's show becomes the lead-in to Morris Chesnut's freshman series Watson, which has mysteries of its own to resolve with a twist on typical Sherlock Holmes stories.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
‘Can We Get Rid Of This?’: Anya Taylor Joy’s Had A Blunt Reaction To The Chess Scene In The Gorge, But Something Changed Her Mind
Elsbeth's Valentine's Episode Makes Me Want More Of Carrie Preston's Dreamy Firefighter, But Matthew Broderick As The Next Celeb Guest Makes My Broadway Heart Sing