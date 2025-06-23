‘We’ll Unpack That’: Ahead Of Tracker Season 3, Justin Hartley Reveals The Aspect Of Colter’s Family History That’ll Be Explored

Tracker notched impressive ratings during its second season, so it was no surprise when the CBS drama was renewed for a third season. New episodes will air this fall amid the 2025 TV schedule, and production will get underway soon. The Justin Hartley-led series has been filled with twists and turns thus far, and there seems to be more to come. After the finale dropped more clues about what really happened the night Colter’s father died, Hartley is teasing an aspect of the Shaw family's history that's going to be explored.

In the Season 2 finale, Colter found out that his own mother hired a man to push his father off a cliff. It was a big reveal, and not just because of his mom's actions alone. Colter had also been searching for more answers after he long believed that his brother was responsible. Luckily, fans will be learning much more about the “why” when Tracker returns, as Hartley told Variety:

I know we’ll get to the nitty-gritty of why my mother hired this guy. Was she protecting her kids? Was an affair happening? Was the government involved? Was it strictly just my mother? Why did she hide that from us for so long? Why did she lead me to believe that it was my brother who was involved when he wasn’t? It seems like this divide-and-conquer thing that she’s doing. It was just an odd thing to do with your children. There’s some deep psychosis there. We’ll unpack that.

There are a lot of questions following the Season 2 finale, and there's surely a lot to unpack. Now that the show is really starting to further explore the Shaw patriarch's death, I'm curious as to how all of this will be resolved. Fans also have to consider the inevitable reactions from Russell (Jensen Ackles) and Dory (Michael Roxburgh), Colter's two siblings. This is definitely one of those shows that keeps viewers guessing, and Justin Hartley made a good point about why he likes that:

One of the things I love about our show is it seems like every time we answer a question, there are five more questions. It’s almost like he’s getting deeper and deeper. I really enjoy that about our show.

Tracker has occasionally brought up Colter’s father and what happened to him, and that's only grown due to conversations amongst the lead character and his siblings. As much as I'd love answers, I do enjoy the murkiness that the show presents. Surely, all of the answers won't come all at once, with various developments likely arising at different parts of the season. What I would imagine, though, is that when it's all said and done, Colter's view of his family could change. He may even have more questions about his childhood.

Aside from additional information on the Shaw family history, there still isn’t too much known about Tracker’s third season. It hasn't even been confirmed that Ackles and Roxburgh will be reprising their roles. Despite the level of uncertainty that exists behind the scenes, I'd really love to see a reunion between the Shaw siblings. All three of them have yet to appear on screen together (as Colter has met up with them on separate occasions), but I'd love to see them all together as they reckon with their past.

A premiere date for Tracker Season 3 has not yet been announced, and I'm eager to receive that information. Of course, I'll also be waiting intently to the answers on the Shaw family. For now, the first two seasons are streamable with a Paramount+ subscription.