Justin Hartley’s Tracker Is Losing Two Cast Members Ahead Of Season 3, And This Adds To A TV Trend That’s Been Annoying Me Lately

Tracker is returning for its third season this October as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and I'm pumped for new episodes. So far, the series has helped CBS dominate ratings-wise, and I'm eager to see if its audience grows amid the 2025-26 season. That aside, Season 2 ended with Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw discovering his mother had a hand in his father’s death, and there's no telling where the story will go from there. Unfortunately, that plot will have to unfold without two series regulars, who are exiting the show (and I'm annoyed).

Which Tracker Stars Are Leaving The Show?

TVLine reports that the aforementioned CBS drama is losing both Abby McEnany and Eric Graise ahead of Season 3. McEnany and Graise have been on the show since Season 1, portraying Colter’s handler Velma Bruin and master hacker Bobby Exley, respectively. Their exits follow that of Robin Weigert, who departed Tracker as Teddi Bruin prior to Season 2.

McEnany and Graise’s exits leave Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene as the last two remaining series regulars. Also, from a narrative standpoint, Colter is now without a permanent handler and hacker. At this point, it can only be speculated as to whether a new character will be introduced to serve as Colter's handler moving forward. Of course, the character certainly needs help with background research while he’s on the road.

As for a hacker, The Originals alum Chris Lane was brought on during the second season as Randy, Bobby’s cousin, who also is a hacker. So my immediate theory is that Randy could end up filling his cousin's role.

There could indeed be simple fixes to compensate for both Bobby and Velma's absences. However, that doesn't make me any less miffed that these moves fall in line with similar developments that have plagued other network shows as of late.

I’m Annoyed By These Tracker Departures And Others

Obviously, it’s not unusual for a show to lose a cast member or two over the course of its run, and it’s definitely disappointing that Tracker is losing not one but two series regulars after previously losing one. Let's face it, cast changes happen, whether because an actor wants to move on, the story calls for an exit, the budget dictates cuts or any other number of reasons.

However, these latest exits come at a very interesting time, where it feels like a considerable number of network TV shows are losing cast members and bringing new ones on. Quite frankly, I’m just tired of it.

In recent weeks, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order, FBI, 9-1-1, Elsbeth and Fire Country have lost at least one actor ahead of their upcoming seasons. For example, Chicago Fire lost its third cast member ahead of Season 14. Again, it’s normal for this to happen, but it’s certainly more frustrating knowing that so many great shows are losing excellent actors around the same span of time. What's more is that said characters play varying roles of importance to their respective shows, and there is no way of knowing if they'll be written out effectively.

It's sad saying goodbye to a beloved character on a show, but it’s even more solemn when it occurs on a show multiple times. When it rains it pours, though, I'm not sure I can take another one of my favorite shows losing yet another cast member. Of course, that's just what happens in the TV business, I suppose and, when it comes to Tracker, I'm staying optimistic that the series will remain solid even without two of its OG stars.

Tracker Season 3 premieres on CBS on Sunday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can prepare for the upcoming episodes by streaming the first two seasons with a Paramount+ subscription.