Treasure Planet 20 Years Later: Disney Producer Shares His Thoughts On The Studio Revisiting The Underrated Animated Film

2002’s Treasure Planet is the most expensive, visually breathtaking and original Disney spins, but it left the studio in the red after its box office bomb . It certainly doesn’t help that the animated adventure had the first Harry Potter sequel, The Chamber of Secrets, as competition during its November release. Twenty years later, Treasure Planet remains an underdog among Walt Disney Animation’s collection of films, but it has amassed a cult following to those who gave it a chance and know all too well how much of a gem it is.

Ahead of Treasure Planet having its 20th anniversary this November 27, CinemaBlend asked one of its producers, Roy Conli, to reflect on the movie and whether it has a future for Walt Disney Animation. Here’s what he told us:

I think it would be great, I think that at this point in time you could actually remake it into a live-action thing if you wanted to. However, I think that the film itself is something that I am so proud of and visually, I think it's one of the most stunning films that I've ever worked on.

Treasure Planet was a beautiful and fresh take on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story, Treasure Island. It followed Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Jim Hawkins, a young lover of adventurer (often to recklessness), who stumbles on a map to the legendary “treasure planet” and embarks on a mission to uncover it alongside some memorable space pirates.

Due to the scope of Treasure Planet, it could certainly be reimagined in live action , as Roy Conli suggested. The animated film was technically impressive for an animated film, blending two-dimensional hand drawn animation, with 3D animation and CGI environments. A live-action iteration could bring better appreciation to the original film and add to the storylines established in the movie, perhaps even spawn a franchise.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

The ‘00s wasn’t Disney’s most fruitful decade, but per our ranked list of the 2000 to 2010 Disney animated films, Treasure Planet finds itself in the top half alongside the likes of Atlantis: The Lost Empire, The Emperor’s New Groove and Lilo & Stitch. Despite Treasure Planet’s quality, no other installments came of it, especially following the movie making just $109 million off its budget of $140 million.

Roy Conli’s latest producing effort with Walt Disney Animation is Strange World, which harkens back to Disney’s ‘00s era of adventure stories with a Jules Verne-inspired storyline. Conli continued:

I would parallel [Treasure Planet] to [Strange World]. I think visually this film is just incredible. But, I think that for me, I am so excited about the fact that people are rediscovering it. People keep rediscovering that film. I think that this film, as soon as it gets out, I think it's gonna excite people as much, if not more than that one.

Strange World follows a family who find themselves in an undiscovered region of their homeland while on a journey to save it. The movie includes the voice cast of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabrielle Union, the latter of which spoke to CinemaBlend about her Disney animated character . We’ll see how Conli’s latest animated adventure does in theaters, which comes out this November 23.

Even though Treasure Planet did not draw a massive crowd in theaters in November 2002, many Disney fans discovered it on home video and now can additionally give the underperforming Disney movie another shot with a Disney+ subscription .

Happy 20th Anniversary to Treasure Planet! Let’s all give it the love it deserves.