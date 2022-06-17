What Author Jenny Han Learned From All The Boys And Brought To The Summer I Turned Pretty As A Showrunner
The YA novelist has gotten more involved with her adaptations.
When To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before hit Netflix in 2018, many believed the book adaptation launched a new rom-com era with more diversity. Following the trilogy coming to a close last year, All The Boys author Jenny Han is bringing us her first coming-of-age trilogy, called The Summer I Turned Pretty, to life through a streaming series, this time with a larger role as showrunner. As the series arrives, Han is sharing what she’s learning about working in Hollywood.
The bestselling author played the executive producer role in the All The Boys movies, but for The Summer I Turned Pretty, which was her first YA book series, she serves as a showrunner. While speaking to Han, she talked about how the Netflix movies affected her latest project.
Just a few years ago, Han had never stepped on the set of a movie before; following her involvement in the Netflix trilogy starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, she received a hands-on education about what enriches a project. When working on The Summer I Turned Pretty, here’s how she felt that knowledge played into making the show:
Jenny Han recently launched her own production company called Jenny Kissed Me, which The Summer I Turned Pretty is produced under. The series follows a teen named Belly (played by newcomer Lola Tung) who returns to her family friends’ beach house for her annual summer vacation, except this summer she finds herself in a love triangle she didn’t expect.
It’s great to see Jenny Han taking control of her own words in TV form, especially considering that she is one of the few Asian-American female authors to get a popular book adapted into a major project. As Han shared with CinemaBlend, she really worked on all elements in getting the series right, over a decade after publishing the book initially in 2009.
Ahead of the show’s release, Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) already renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a second season, which will give Han a chance to adapt her second of three books about Belly, It’s Not Summer Without You. Han has also been working on All The Boys spinoff XO, Kitty, which will tell the story of Lara Jean’s younger sister finding love.
You can stream all seven episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Friday, June 17 with an Amazon Prime subscription.
