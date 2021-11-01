XO, Kitty: 6 Quick Things We Know About The To All The Boys I've Loved Before Spinoff Series

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy helped make Lana Condor and Noah Centineo household names. The films reminded young adult novel fans and romantic comedy enthusiasts why they love young love. It also made women and girls long for their past, present, or future Peter Kavinsky. In 2021, Netflix aired the final film in the series, To All the Boys: Always and Forever. , it was one of the most anticipated 2021 Netflix movies . However, it wouldn’t be the end of the franchise. Netflix is developing a To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff TV show called XO, Kitty.

Just when you thought you had your last bit of teen romance, Netflix is offering another one. Fans of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies know that Peter (Noah Centineo) and Laura Jean (Lana Condor) moved on to college, so that was the end of their story, and it’s time for a new Covey sister to get her spotlight.

Anna Cathcart Reprises Her Role As Kitty Covey In The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Spinoff TV Show

Whether you adored or were very annoyed by the youngest Covey, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), there is no denying that she often stole the show. Kitty is just the right amount of sass, brutal honesty, and lovableness to make you want to watch her. Therefore, she was the most obvious choice for Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff TV show . Anna Cathcart returns as Kitty to get into more mischief and mayhem.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film series is one of Cathcart's biggest acting roles yet, but she has been acting for several years and appeared in other popular films and TV shows. Descendants fans may recognize Cathcart for playing Dizzy in Descendants 2 and Descendants 3. She also played Agent Olympia in the Odd Squad and Odd Squad: The Movie, and voiced Lop in the English version of the Star Wars: Visions short film series.

XO, Kitty Follows Kitty’s First Love Story

The Song-Covey girls love their romance, and now it’s Kitty’s turn for her own. Kitty spent the first two To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before films meddling in the romantic lives of her sisters, her neighbor, and her father. Luckily for Kitty, it worked out. Now she won’t just be meddling in romance, but having her own. To All the Boys: Always and Forever introduced Dae (Ho-Young Jeon), Kitty’s first boyfriend.

Fans met him at the beginning of the film during the Covey family trip to South Korea. Kitty and Dae then spent the rest of the movie navigating a long-distance romance. In the film, their biggest issue was him not being a Harry Potter fan. The logline for XO, Kitty reveals that Kitty will travel around the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and then have to navigate the ups and downs of first love.

Now, we don’t know for sure if Dae is the boyfriend that Kitty is traveling for, but it seems likely, unless Kitty already dumped him and found another international boyfriend. We also aren’t sure if Kitty will be moving to another country to be with her boyfriend or just visiting, either way, this likely means that the show will introduce new Song family members. It also may mean other actors could reprise their roles, such as John Corbett as Daniel Covey, and Sarayu Rao as Trina Rothschild.

XO, Kitty Has 10 Episodes In Season 1

XO, Kitty Season 1 will have 10 episodes. Each will run for about 30 minutes. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff TV show is being advertised as a young adult series, putting it in the same realm as other popular Netflix shows like The Baby-Sitters Club and Julie and the Phantoms. Both of these series had nine or ten episodes in their first seasons that ran for about 30 minutes each.

XO, Kitty continues that pattern, and this may be the pattern going forward with Netflix’s young adult lineup. It works because it makes the seasons easy to binge, especially for a younger audience who may not want to spend all day watching hour-long episodes.

Jenny Han Acts As An Executive Producer Of XO, Kitty

Jenny Han, the author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before book series is once again taking an active role in the production of the franchise. She was an executive producer on all three of Netflix’s films, and she even had cameos in the movies, including in the final film , as Principal Cho. Han will take an even more active role behind the scenes in XO, Kitty.

She will be an executive producer, co-showrunner, and she co-wrote the pilot. Han will share showrunner duties with Sascha Rothchild. Rothchild is an executive producer on The Baby-Sitters Club, and also held the same gig on GLOW and The Bold Type. Jenny Han wrote the pilot with Siobhan Vivian.

Since XO, Kitty is still in the early stages of development, and it hasn’t even begun filming yet, Netflix has not announced a release date. Because Netflix will likely want to release the TV show before everyone forgets about the Covey family, I suspect that the show will begin filming early 2022, with plans to release it in the summer or early fall of 2022. To me, releasing XO, Kitty in summer 2022 makes the most sense because who doesn’t love a summer romance?

At the latest, I would guess that Netflix releases XO, Kitty around Valentine’s Day in 2023. However, the only way I suspect there may be filming delays is if the cast has prior commitments or Jenny Han gets too busy with The Summer I Turned Pretty . I would be surprised if it isn’t released before the end of 2022.

Netflix Released A Short Teaser Of XO, Kitty

When Netflix announced that there would be a To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff TV show, they also released a short teaser video. The clip introducing XO, Kitty only really gives away the title and possible logo of the series. However, it being revealed through an email message may be a clue that Kitty’s versions of love letters include emails.

This makes sense, because Kitty isn’t as hopelessly romantic as Lara Jean, so physical letters may be too sappy for her. Kitty is also dating someone who lives in another country, so emails seem like a logical form of quick communication.