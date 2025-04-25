Why One The Summer I Turned Pretty Fan Thinks A Parallel Between The Latest Poster And An Audrey Hepburn Movie Spoils The End
Does this reveal the end?
Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty books are ahead. Read with caution, and catch up with the show ahead of its final season by streaming it with an Amazon Prime subscription.
The Summer I Turned Pretty is making its big return this summer on the 2025 TV schedule for its third and final season. That means Belly will make her final decision when it comes to Conrad and Jeremiah. However, one fan has put some clues together and thinks they figured out who Lola Tung’s character picks based on a parallel the Season 3 promo poster shares with a classic Audrey Hepburn movie.
OK, so first I want you to take a look at TSITP’s Season 3 poster. To announce the show’s July 16 premiere date, Prime Video dropped this image of Belly being kissed on her right cheek by Jeremiah as Conrad glares at his brother while standing to our leading lady’s left. Take a look:
Now, the framing of this image and the positioning of Conrad, Belly and Jeremiah lines up perfectly with an image from Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 movie, Sabrina.
In a post on X, @MaddieCole_04 uploaded the two images (which you can see by clicking the link), and they’re almost exactly the same. Writing about the bigger implications this parallel might have on the upcoming season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the fan explained:
In the Sabrina poster, the younger brother, David (William Holden), is kissing Sabrina’s right cheek, just like Gavin Casalegno's Jeremiah is kissing Belly’s cheek. Meanwhile, Linus (Humphrey Bogart) is standing to Sabrina’s left, looking distraught at David, much like how Christopher Briney's Conrad is looking at Jeremiah.
In the film Sabrina, Hepburn’s character has a crush on David. However, as the movie progresses, her relationship with and feelings toward Linus evolve into something romantic, and she eventually ends up with him.
That sound familiar? It should, specifically in terms of where Conrad, Belly and Jeremiah stand right now. At the end of Season 2, Belly chose Jeremiah – much to Conrad and many fans' chagrin (but not mine, I’m team Jeremiah) – and going into Season 3, she’ll be with the younger brother, as the promo below shows:
However, if we read into the photo similarities, the tides could turn. While David is kissing Sabrina, she ends up with Linus. So, it stands to reason that it’s possible Belly could break things off with Jeremiah and end up with Conrad. As the clip above suggests, there’s clearly some unrequited feelings they need to address…
Also, if you know the source material for this book-to-screen adaptation, you are aware that Belly does ultimately choose Conrad over Jeremiah. Obviously, things could change, and the books’ author and the series’ showrunner, Jenny Han, has hinted at Summer I Turned Pretty mixups going into Season 3. However, based on the Sabrina parallels as well as the books this show is based on, it seems pretty clear to me that “Connie baby” will be endgame for our girl.
That’s all speculation, though, and we’ll find out who Belly chooses once and for all when The Summer I Turned Pretty returns for its final season on July 16.
