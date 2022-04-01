To All The Boys Star Lana Condor Opens Up About Bringing Diversity To Rom-Coms And What It’s Meant To Her

Back in 1961, classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and West Side Story would have white actors portray people of color. With more diversity coming into play on the big screen such as Latina representation in the West Side Story remake , we’ll be sure to see a wide variety of different representations in films going forward. To All the Boys star Lana Condor talks about bringing diversity to the rom-com genre and what it has meant to her.

During an interview with NBC News , Lana Condor talks about how colorful the world is and those romantic comedies should show how the world really looks. That there are more people of color out there looking to fall in love other than the “Kate Hudsons” of the world.

The world is deeply and vastly colorful, and I’m like, well, don’t you want to watch something that accurately reflects the world the way it really is, and not just, like, the Kate Hudsons of the world getting to fall in love in a rom-com?

Condor continues the interview by saying that she has a lot of joy and pride in what she does as an actress and that if she can impact one person with her representation, it is enough for her. While the rom-com actress acknowledges that she knows there are a lot of steps to take, Lana Condor would like the world to get to a point where representation in rom-coms and commercials is considered the new normal.

There were some major steps forward in regards to inclusion in the MCU, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starred an Asian cast , was helmed by an Asian filmmaker, and became the ninth grossing film of 2021. The importance of Asian representation also impacted Jacob Batalon who played Spider-Man: No Way Home ’s Ned as people started messaging him about what an inspiration he was to the community. Representation has proven to be very important in reaching millions of people who want to see a glimpse of themselves in the characters they see onscreen. With more Asian actors like Lana Condor making a name for themselves in Hollywood, this will give room for others from the Asian community.

Lana Condor recently concluded Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy about a teenage girl who writes love letters to her crushes only for those letters to be accidentally sent out. She currently stars in the HBO Max film Moonshot, another romantic comedy with this one having a sci-fi twist. Co-starring with Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse, two college students sneak on a space shuttle to Mars to be reunited with their significant others. You can also keep your eyes open for Lana Condor in the upcoming Looney Tunes movie with John Cena. It doesn’t look like this up-and-coming actress or her Asian representation is going anywhere.