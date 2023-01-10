What Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Remember About Filming Two Of Babylon's Most Disgusting Scenes
For an awards contender, Babylon is pretty damn disgusting.
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains very mild spoilers for Babylon. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!
Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is among the notable studio “prestige” titles to be released this winter, but one aspect of the film that sets it apart from traditional award season fare is the eye-opening gross out factor. Not only does the film feature violent deaths and foul language, but there is also plenty of scatological humor and moments that are just disgusting. These sequences make for a memorable cinematic experience watching the film, and it definitely made for a memorable cinematic experience making it.
I interviewed the stars of Babylon during the Los Angeles press day last month, and during my interview with Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and Brad Pitt, I inquired about some of their grossest scenes in the movie. The first I asked about is actually the very first scene in the film, which features an elephant being trucked up a hill and defecating all over a man trying to push the vehicle. Calva, playing future producer Manny Torres, was a spectator to the moment on set, and he pointed attention to the special shot that provides a close-up of the pachyderm’s anus as it lets loose a flood of feces. Said the actor,
It certainly prepares you for what’s to come in Babylon. It’s only a few minutes later in the film that we witness a girl urinating on a man in a private room at a big Hollywood party, and that’s just where the debauchery starts.
Of course, it just feels unnatural to have piss and shit without vomit… and that’s where Margot Robbie’s part in Babylon comes in (or as the actor would put it, the octopus/honey badger hybrid). In the second act of the film, Robbie's Nellie LaRoy is trying to clean up her image as a wild child, and at a fancy luncheon does her best to put on airs. It’s an effort that doesn’t end up going well, and as an act of rebellion she starts to raid the catered food. Doing this has the effect of upsetting her stomach, and eventually she lets loose a stream of projectile vomit on to another party attendee.
Speaking about the experience on set, Margot Robbie reflected,
Playing A-list movie star Jack Conrad, Brad Pitt doesn’t really have any specific gross or disgusting moments in Babylon – but he did add to the conversation by reflecting on how the content of the film is a reflection of the era of Hollywood that is depicted. Said Pitt,
In addition to Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and Brad Pitt, Babylon’s expansive cast also includes Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, Rory Scovel, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Jeff Garlin, and many more. The film is now playing in theaters everywhere (check out Fandango (opens in new tab) for local listings), and you can check out the ReelBlend interview with Damien Chazelle for a deeper dive into the film.
NJ native who calls LA home and lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran who is endlessly enthusiastic about the career he's dreamt of since seventh grade.
