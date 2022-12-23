'Babylon' Interviews With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva & More

The stars of “Babylon” including Margot Robbie (Nellie LaRoy), Brad Pitt (Jack Conrad), Diego Calva (Manny Torres), Jovan Adepo (“Sidney Palmer”) and Li Jun Li (“Lady Fay Zhu”) chat about their new Damien Chazelle movie in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. They laugh about some of the movie’s downright gross moments, reflect on their lives as actors compared to the reality on display in the film and much more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:23 - Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Brad Pitt Describe Filming Two Of The Movie's Most Disgusting Scenes

01:37 - Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li - The Struggles of Making a Movie About a Movie

02:17 - How The ‘Babylon’ Cast Feels About The Tragic Life Of Actors On Display In 'Babylon'

05:24 - Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li On Crafting Characters From Real History

07:10 - Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Talk Prep

08:26 - Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li Praise Diego Calva and Damien Chazelle