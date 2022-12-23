Damien Chazelle Talks 'Babylon' Ending, His Most Beautiful Shot & More
Writer, director and patron saint of the ReelBlend podcast Damien Chazelle returns to discuss the making of his new film Babylon. We talk about serendipity on set and his “most beautiful” happy accident shot which didn’t make the final cut, showing movies to his kids, Babylon’s incredible ending and so much more.
Stick around through the rest of the show for our full review of Babylon, and the other films releasing this week.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:45 - Damien Chazelle Interview
00:36:54 - This Week In Movies
00:39:12 - Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Review
00:44:17 - The Pale Blue Eye Review
00:49:19 - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Review
00:59:38 - The Whale Review
01:08:37 - Babylon Review
01:21:32 - Our Favorite Damien Chazelle Movie
01:37:26 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
