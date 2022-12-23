Damien Chazelle Talks 'Babylon' Ending, His Most Beautiful Shot & More

Powered by RedCircle

Writer, director and patron saint of the ReelBlend podcast Damien Chazelle returns to discuss the making of his new film Babylon. We talk about serendipity on set and his “most beautiful” happy accident shot which didn’t make the final cut, showing movies to his kids, Babylon’s incredible ending and so much more.

Stick around through the rest of the show for our full review of Babylon, and the other films releasing this week.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:45 - Damien Chazelle Interview

00:36:54 - This Week In Movies

00:39:12 - Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Review

00:44:17 - The Pale Blue Eye Review

00:49:19 - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Review

00:59:38 - The Whale Review

01:08:37 - Babylon Review

01:21:32 - Our Favorite Damien Chazelle Movie

01:37:26 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.