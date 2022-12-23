Babylon Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

It’s been a while since Damien Chazelle last released a movie, but now in 2022, he’s come back with his latest release, Babylon . Featuring a star-studded cast with several big names like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and more, I’m sure there are plenty of places that you’ve seen them before.

If you’re trying to figure out why that one person looks so familiar, here is where the Babylon cast has been and what they have done.

Brad Pitt

Starting off with the leading man, we have Brad Pitt as part of the Babylon cast. Pitt has been in an astounding amount of movies over the years, so you might have seen him in many before.

Most recently, he was in 2022’s Bullet Train , but has appeared in several other films including Thelma & Louise, 12 Monkeys, Fight Club, Seven, Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds, Moneyball, The Big Short, Ocean’s Eleven, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and so many more.

Margot Robbie

Next up, we have Margot Robbie, the leading lady of the Babylon cast. She’s been in movies such as the DC films that feature Harley Quinn, like Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. However, she’s also been in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Legend of Tarzan, Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Mary, Queen of Scots.

She was also a part of the cast of the TV show, Pan-Am.

Diego Calva

Diego Calva of the Babylon cast has appeared in several Spanish-language films, but has also appeared in the movie I Promise You Anarchy. Calva is more primarily known for his role in the Netflix original series, Narcos, as well as roles in shows such as The Inmate and Unstoppable.

Jean Smart

Jean Smart is a part of the Babylon cast and has been around for many years in both television and movies. In terms of TV, some of her biggest roles have been in the HBO Max original series , Hacks, Mare of Easttown, Frasier, Designing Women, Fargo, Legion, Watchmen, and more.

With movies, she was in the Reese Witherspoon-led, Sweet Home Alabama, and in other movies such as A Simple Favor, The Accountant, The Brady Bunch Movie, and others.

Jovan Adepo

Next up is Joven Adepo, who has starred in TV shows such as Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime , Sorry For Your Loss, When They See Us, Watchmen and The Stand. With films, he’s appeared in many movies, including the Viola Davis-led Fences, Mother!, The Violent Heart and Overlord.

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li is next and she’s appeared in a few films, including Song One, The Humbling, and Ricki and the Flash. She’s also appeared in television shows, including Netflix’ Wu Assassins, the Paramount+ original series , Evil, Sex/Life, Minority Report, and Why Women Kill.

P.J. Byrne

Moving on, we take a look at P.J. Byrne. The actor has appeared in several films, including Loveless in Los Angeles, Kissing Cousins, The Campaign, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Gift, Rampage, and more. He was also a part of the Bombshell cast, and was in Spirited on Apple TV+ .

He was also in shows such as The Game, the fantastic series, The Legend of Korra , Vinyl, Black Lighting, the Netflix series, Never Have I Ever , and other titles.

Lukas Haas

Next up, we take a look at Lukas Haas. The actor has been in a variety of movies, where he's had a variety of large and small roles. These include, but aren’t limited to Witness, Brick, Leap of Faith, Red Riding Hood, Lincoln, First Man, The Revenant, and The Violent Heart.

He’s also done plenty in television as well, having roles in shows like Criminal Minds, Touch, War of the Worlds, 24, and Entourage.

Olivia Hamilton

Olivia Hamilton is actually married to Damien Chazelle , so that’s a fun fact for you to think about. But, she’s also a very talented actress who has appeared in several movies. She has appeared in the two Chazelle flicks, First Man and La La Land, but has also appeared in other movies such as Justine, The Truth About Santa Claus, Surrogate, and more.

Tobey Maguire

If you don’t know who Tobey Maguire is, you’re living under a rock – and Babylon is actually going to be his big return to acting in live-action (if you don’t count his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home). Maguire is mainly known for his role as Spider-Man in the original Spider-Man trilogy , but has appeared in several other films.

Some of his most known are Brothers, The Great Gatsby ( alongside Leonardo DiCaprio ), Pleasantville, Pawn Sacrifice, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, among other roles.

Max Minghella

Moving on, we take a look at Max Minghella, who is a part of the Babylon cast. He’s appeared in several other movies, including the latest Saw film, Spiral, as well as The Social Network, The Internship, and the Daniel Radcliffe-led movie, Horns. He also is a part of the very popular original Hulu series, The Handmaid’s Tale.

Rory Scovel

Next up on the list, we have Rory Scoval, who is mainly a comedian and does some hilarious stand-up, but he is also an actor and a part of the Babylon cast, and has done plenty before. He’s been in television shows such as Those Who Can’t, The Eric Andre Show, Ground Floor, and most recently, has a role in the Apple TV+ original series , Physical.

He’s also been in films such as The House, I Feel Pretty, and Distancing Socially.

Katherine Waterston

Moving on, we take a look at Katherine Waterson, who has been in movies such as Michael Clayton, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, the Fantastic Beasts films, Logan Lucky, Alien: Covenant, The World To Come, and The Current War. She was also a part of the Boardwalk Empire cast, as well as being on the television show, The Third Day.

Flea

Flea is someone that you might recognize very easily, because he’s one of the members of the world-famous band, The Red Hot Chili Peppers. However, Flea has also been a part of the movies for a long time and has appeared in so many, it’s not a surprise that he’s a part of the Babylon cast.

Some of his most famous roles have included playing Douglas J. Needles in both Back to the Future Part II and Part III, Boy Erased, Queen & Slim, and more. He also had a voice role in both Toy Story 4 and Inside Out. In television, he’s appeared as a guest in several shows, but some of his biggest roles include his voice role on The Wild Thornberrys, Punk, and 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Jeff Garlin

Next up, we have Jeff Garlin of the Babylon cast. Garlin is primarily known for his role on the popular ABC sitcom, The Goldbergs, which he starred in until 2022. Some of his other big roles in television include Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Mad About You.

Garlin has also appeared in several movies as well, with some of his biggest being Laggies, After the Sunset, and Handsome. He also voiced Buttercup in both Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4, and did some voice-work for WALL-E.

Eric Roberts

Moving on, we take a look at Eric Roberts, who has been in so many movies and television shows. Like, I mean that with my whole heart. You could have seen this man anywhere. So, for the sake of keeping this list nice and short, we’re going to go over some of his most known movie roles, which includes big names like The Dark Knight, The Expendables, Runaway Train, Star 80, King of Gypsies, The Specialist, and more.

He’s also appeared in several television shows such as The Finder, Saved by the Light, Suits, The Young and the Restless, Heroes, and Less Than Perfect.

Ethan Suplee

Next up is Ethan Suplee from the Babylon cast, who has appeared in movies such as the sports film, Remember the Titans, American History X, The Hunt, 2022’s Dog and more. He also appeared in shows such as the underrated Netflix series, Santa Clarita Diet, The Ranch, Jennifer Falls, Boy Meets World, and Good Girls.

Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving is also in the Babylon cast, and has appeared in so many great roles in movies. She starred in the funny horror comedy Ready or Not, but also appeared in films such as Mayhem, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Guns Akimbo, Snake Eyes, and The Valet. Weaving also had several main roles in shows such as SMILF, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Out Of The Blue.

Olivia Wilde

Last but not least is Olivia Wilde, who has appeared in many movies and television shows. She rose to fame in the medical series, House, but has since moved a lot more into the world of movies with films such as Meadowland, Tron: Legacy, Rush, Alpha Dog, Love The Coopers, Cowboys & Aliens and more. She also directed both the coming-of-age movie Booksmart, and 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling .

In television, she also starred in shows such as The O.C., Skins, The Black Donnellys, and Vinyl.

With so many stars to pick from, you may have just found a new actor's filmography to look into. Whatever it is you watch after Babylon, I’m sure it’ll be a great time.