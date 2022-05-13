Why After Author Anna Todd Doesn’t Like Rereading The Series Almost A Decade Later
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
From Wattpad to a global phenomenon.
Anna Todd’s After franchise got its start in 2013 with the worldwide Wattpad community, as the author was a reader of fanfiction on the writer’s platform herself. Within the past decade of Todd’s whirlwind career, After has been published into a bestselling series of novels, adapted to movies starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin and, more recently, into a steamy graphic novel. Over the years, it seems as though the author’s opinions on the phenomenon have changed, especially considering her recent words about re-reading her work.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Anna Todd about adapting After into a graphic novel, which just reached book shelves earlier this month, she spoke about her views on Tessa and Hardin’s relationship these days and how retelling the story in different mediums has allowed her to deepen the stories she first told in her early twenties. In Todd's words:
Especially with the movies, Anna Todd’s After series has had the opportunity to build out Hardin and Tessa’s motivations. And yes, she’s aware they are not picture-perfect or always healthy. She also said this about working on After: The Graphic Novel:
As you can imagine, Anna Todd has improved as a writer, and yet After is being regularly consumed by audiences. Todd doesn’t love re-reading her original series, just like we might not like seeing what outfits we wore eight years ago or the first drafts of projects before gaining more experience. Todd continued:
Anna Todd is not the same person she was who wrote the original After books, and she knows it. That being said, she still places a lot of love and care in forwarding the Afterverse with her first graphic novel, now available on Amazon. The author plans to adapt Tessa and Hardin’s love story in book form as the movie series is set to conclude later this year.
During CinemaBlend’s interview with Todd, the author also got honest about not being part of the franchise’s planned sequel and prequel. Castille Landon’s upcoming After spinoffs are reportedly in the works, but that's where Todd gets “off the train,” per her words.
The next After movie is After We Happy, which follows Tessa and Hardin’s cliffhanger last appearance in After We Fell. After We Happy is set to be among 2022’s upcoming movies, coming out this September 7.
