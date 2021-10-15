Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin Share Their Picks For Older Tessa And Hardin For The After We Fell Spinoff, And They're Amazing

Anna Todd’s After books became a worldwide phenomenon since first being published to Wattpad readers, and this has grown into a four-part movie series starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. If you can believe it, just over two years since the first movie came out, the actors are already set to pass their role over to new actors for an upcoming spinoff that will feature Tessa and Hardin as parents. With that in mind, it’s time to fan cast the couple with its current stars.

When CinemaBlend spoke to Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin for After We Fell, I asked the pair behind the intense romance who they’d like to see play these characters as middle-aged people with high schoolers as kids. Josephine Langford offered up the first idea for the next Hardin:

I saw a photo of a young Leonardo DiCaprio the other day, or maybe this was months ago, and I thought it was [Hero] for a second. Literally, I’ve never noticed this and all of a sudden I was just like, hold on a moment I think that’s? So I think Leo could play an older version of [Hardin].

The answer got Hero Fiennes Tiffin flushed, responding (in the interview clip above) that his co-star is “too kind.” Tiffin shared he had heard the Leo DiCaprio comparison a couple times before but was still flattered as ever. He thought DiCaprio would certainly do the character justice. And it’s true, the Oscar-winner has definitely taken on hot-blooded roles before.

When it comes to casting Tessa, Josephine Langford had an inspired, yet hilarious pick. As I suggested maybe pairing DiCaprio with his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet, she said this.

I’m going with Danny DeVito.

The one and only! The pick got us laughing, because well… he’s not a classic pick. That doesn’t mean the actor wouldn’t nail it. Danny DeVito was recently the subject of buzz when the Super Marios Bros movie cast Chris Pratt in its lead role with Charlie Day as Luigi. If Leonardo DiCapiro and Danny DeVito took over After, it’d most certainly bring in new fans, wouldn’t it? Anyway, Hero Fiennes Tiffin finally pitched in on his pick for Tessa:

I’ll say Reese Witherspoon, maybe? Is that a decent shoutout?

Josephine Langford said it was “solid,” and it is! The actresses share a likeness and Reese Witherspoon would most certainly not let Hardin walk over her with his bad behavior in their middle-aged years together. Before we move ahead in the After series, Tessa and Hardin return for After We Fell, heading to digital on October 19, and After We Happy, which has finished shooting and is expected to come out next year.