After's Anna Todd Talks Adapting Tessa And Hardin’s Sex Scenes Into New Graphic Novel, And One Moment That Was Missing From The Movie
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
Hey, it's tricky to pull off those steamy scenes!
Since Anna Todd started posting chapters of After on Wattpad at the age of 24 after being inspired by the One Direction’s Harry Styles and Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the author has had an incredible journey. From becoming a bestselling author -- with her books being translated all over the world -- to adapting the series into a successful franchise of films starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford, Todd has been blessed to try new things. Now, Hardin and Tessa’s tumultuous romance continues its journey in another new medium: a graphic novel series.
Anna Todd spoke with CinemaBlend about taking her popular romance series to a new format as the first volume of After: The Graphic Novel with illustrations by Pablo Andres hits shelves. During our conversation, the author recalled how it’s been different to present Tessa and Hardin’s spicy sex scenes in the new format. In her words:
When Anna Todd was writing the After series, she could play around with language and leave the juicy imagery to the imagination of the reader. For the graphic novel, Todd was hands-on about the sex scenes. They still needed to be present in the story, but it sounds like making sure the sexual relationship was depicted in a pleasing manner was a little bit tricky.
The author shared with me that while at first she thought people might be “sick” of more After by now, she came around to the idea after checking out numerous other graphic novels, particularly from other countries. Now that After: The Graphic Novel has been published, she shared her favorite moments from the new release, including one she saws was really missing when After was made into a movie:
Over the years, After has amassed a huge following of fans who have followed along as the series of books have been adapted into a movie series. As the After movies soon close out, following the third installment After We Fell leaving fans with a cliffhanger ending and After Ever Happy to come, fans can relive the beginning of the story in graphic novel form.
While speaking about the new After release, now available to buy on Amazon, Anna Todd also spoke about why she feels more romance works should be graphic novels. Todd said this:
Following After: The Graphic Novel, Anna Todd is already working on the second volume for the second book, After We Collided. On the movie front, the After main franchise will soon conclude with After We Happy. Additionally, there are more ways the story will continue with two movies additionally planned from After We Fell and After We Happy filmmaker Castille Landon. After We Happy is among 2022’s upcoming movies, with a release date set for September 7.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.