Elio: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming Pixar Film

It’s that time of year again – the sun is shining, the weather has gotten warmer, and now, we’re already preparing ourselves for the next Pixar release .

While Elemental just released in theaters on June 16 – to decent reviews but a low box office – Pixar is still working on new movies as we speak. And now, we’ve even got some new information on what their next film is going to be. While other movie studios are going to be working on new movies as well in the next year, from DreamWorks to Illumination, Pixar is planning to head back to outer space with their latest film, Elio.

But when is Elio going to be released? And who is going to star in it? Get ready, because we have a good amount of information for anyone who happens to be curious as to what Elio is going to be all about.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Get excited, Pixar fans because Elio already has a set release date of March 1, 2024, according to the teaser that was released on YouTube in early June 2023.

Pixar Movies: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Making Of The Studio’s Films (Image credit: Disney/Pixar) If you love Pixar, here are some behind-the-scenes facts that we know about the studio.

This is awesome news for Pixar. This year for Disney has already been pretty packed, with the release of new movies on Disney+, including Peter Pan & Wendy, as well as their new live-action film , The Little Mermaid, absolutely killing it in theaters. Now, Pixar has released Elemental, and while the box office numbers for the movie haven’t been super great, there’s still plenty to look forward to in the company.

In 2024 alone, we’re set to get both the sequel to Inside Out , one of Pixar’s best films, as well as this fresh, new story from the company. The 2024 movie schedule is already looking like it’s going to top 2023’s movie schedule , and honestly, I’m eager to see the end of the year already just so I can get to 2024 to watch these movies!

America Ferrera, Yonas Kibreab And More Will Star

(Image credit: Pixar)

If you were wondering who's going to star in this film, we already have a few people that we can talk about. Back during 2022’s D23, the film was announced by Pixar officially and shared on their official Twitter account, where they confirmed some of the cast.

First off, we know that both America Ferrera and Yonas Kibreab are going to be playing Olga Solis and her son, Elio, the titular character of the film. If those names sound familiar, it’s because they’ve been quite active in the world of television. America Ferrera is mainly known for her role on big television shows such as Ugly Betty and Superstore, but she had a big role an animated franchise before – the How to Train Your Dragon franchise , where she voiced Astrid for all three movies, so it’s awesome to see her in a role like this.

As for Kibreab, he is on the younger side, as you would imagine, but he’s actually been working on the popular Netflix fantasy series , Sweet Tooth, as Finn Foxx, a pretty big character on the show, and has appeared in other television shows such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and more.

When the teaser was released, Deadline also confirmed two other actors who are set to play roles in the movie – Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett, who are going to be playing Ambassador Questa and Ambassador Grigon, respectively.

Both of these actors are also huge pick-ups for Pixar, as they have done plenty within the world of television and movies as well. Jamil is primarily known for her role in The Good Place cast, but she’s also been a part of many other television casts as well, including the She-Hulk cast as well as the Poker Face cast , a very successful television show on Peacock.

Brad Garrett has had major roles in television shows such as Everybody Loves Raymond, Gleason, and more, and has appeared in several movies including Tangled, Finding Nemo, Garfield, A Bug’s Life, Ratatouille and more – so you know he has plenty of voice-acting skills that will be perfect for a movie such as this.

At the time of writing this in June 2023, this is as much as we know about the cast so far, but I have a feeling that as time goes on, we’re only going to learn more about who these characters are – and the stars that are bound to join on.

Elio Tells The Story Of A Young Boy Mistaken For The Ambassador Of Earth

(Image credit: Pixar)

When I told you this was going to be the next major adventure into space, I was not joking.

In the Deadline article featured above, we are given a hint of what happens to our titular character Elio in the movie – that he gets taken into space completely by accident. While he does have an “active imagination,” he ends up finding himself mistaken for Earth’s Ambassador when aliens kidnap him into the galaxy.

While there, he has to find a way to somehow stay alive while out in the middle of literal nowhere – all while he forms bonds with alien creatures and starts to figure out who he really is.

At D23 2022, Ferrera actually spoke about the upcoming film to The Hollywood Reporter , saying that it really was a unique story, but still had the heart that Pixar films always have.

It feels like a wholly unique story. I don’t think we’ve seen anything like it, or any little character, animated or otherwise like Elio. But I think that the way it’s like all the other Pixar movies is just how much heart it has, and what a great story it is, and how everyone will love it.

Count me in, I can’t wait to see where this goes.

Check Out The Teaser Trailer For Elio

(Image credit: Pixar)

If you’re as interested in Elio as I am, be sure to check out the teaser that was released for the upcoming film already. It features Elio getting beamed up to space – and his first run-in with these mysterious aliens that we are going to get to know over the course of the film.

Adrian Molina Is Directing The Feature

(Image credit: Pixar)

The last thing that we know, from the Twitter announcement from before, is that Adrian Molina is directing the upcoming movie. Molina is primarily known for his direction of Pixar, and how he has worked on several movies before in previous roles, such as the lovely Ratatouille , the underrated Monsters University and more, all the way up to co-directing Coco.

Now, he’s going to be making his directorial debut with Elio, and if it’s anywhere near as good as Coco, I have a feeling I’m going to be sobbing for a good amount of time after seeing the movie.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Elio? We’re already less than a year away – time to count the days down.