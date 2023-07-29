Why Rogue One's Director Has Not Yet Watched Disney+'s Andor Series

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is one of the best installments from the modern era of the Star Wars franchise, and Lucasfilm doubled down on it in the best way with the creation of the Disney+ series Andor. Created by Tony Gilroy, the show is set before the events of Rogue One and centers on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, and it earned widespread acclaim when it started streaming last fall. One person who has not yet seen it, however, is Rogue One director Gareth Edwards – though to his credit, he’s been rather busy in the last few months.

Edwards explained as much last week when I had the opportunity to interview him at San Diego Comic-Con. Our conversation was primarily about his work on his new movie The Creator – which I learned was heavily inspired by the Japanese film series Lone Wolf And Cub – but I asked him for this thoughts on Andor at the very end. The filmmaker explained that he hasn’t been able to watch the Disney+ series yet because all of his focus has been on his upcoming film. Emphasizing that he has not had the chance to watch anything, let alone the 12-part Star Wars show, Edwards said,

I honestly haven't seen anything. I haven't seen anything. We finished the movie last Friday, and I would say this is my first break, but we've come sort of straight to Comic-Con. I haven't seen it. The trailer looked great. I think it's in great hands. I'm excited for everybody, you know what I mean? But no, I can't comment.

Principal photography for The Creator spanned for almost the full first half of last year, but with a film like the sci-fi epic, the work most definitely stop when the production wraps. As you can tell by the intense trailer for the movie, this is a film that has required a lot of effort on the post-production/VFX front, which explains why Gareth Edwards only just completed it earlier this month.

The Creator, starring John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney will be in theaters on September 29 – and while more Andor is on the way, it’s not coming quite as soon. A Season 2 has long been confirmed for the Disney+ series, with the end of the story expected to link up in its finale with the beginning of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but the episodes aren’t expected to premiere until the second half of next year (and the on-going actors and writers strikes aren’t going to let them come any quicker).

For now, fans can enjoy the critically-acclaimed first 12 episodes of Andor, which is exclusively available to stream for Disney+ subscribers. To learn more about all of the different Star Wars related projects that are in the works, head over to our Upcoming Star Wars Movies And TV guide, and do a deep dive into the franchise’s canon with our Star Wars Movies In Order feature.