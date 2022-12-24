The 10 Best New TV Shows Of 2022 And Where To Stream Them

With more streaming services around than ever, we're not going to lie, keeping track of the best TV shows has become a lot messier. Clearly switching between channels on weeknights to get into your next favorite show were simpler times. But all the while, it was an incredible year for long form storytelling across the 2022 TV schedule on just about all of the platforms you could turn on, especially when it comes to new shows from this year.

2022 will be remembered as a huge year for fantasy and science fiction series transporting us to new, yet often familiar realms in big ways. It was an especially clever year for comedy, and err… finding the comedy in ridiculous and tense places. The beauty of this moment for television where streaming hails above all, it’s still right there for you. You can catch up and binge them whenever you want. The reruns are easily accessible and fresher than ever. In the spirit of that, here are our favorites new TV shows of 2022 to either look back on or get added to your queues.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Severance

Many of us surely spend our time wondering how to better achieve work-life balance as our 9-to-5s inevitably bleed into our personal lives, or vice versa. Severance takes that question to the edge with its science fiction concept about a biotech company that implements a medical procedure for employees to separate their work and non-work memories. It’s received a nomination from just about every 2022 Emmys category you could be recognized for. Ahead of Season 2, there’s no better time to binge this ambitious and highly-entertaining debut.

Where to stream Severance: Apple TV+ (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple TV+: 7-day free trial then $6.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Get an affordable front seat to Apple's high budget productions, including The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Pachinko, Slow Horses, Severance, and many more. Bank on a 7-day free trial before you start paying from $6.99 a month.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Andor

There’s been no lack of Star Wars since Disney bought the rights of Lucasfilm, yet somehow Andor has become a gem among the galaxy far, far away’s canon. Reintroducing Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor five years before the events of Rogue One, the Disney+ series takes a blockbuster setting and tells a grounded story across the Star Wars universe that may very well go down in history as among the franchise’s best chapters of this overpacked era.

Where to stream Andor: Disney+ (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Disney+: from $7.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan (opens in new tab)

From the complete Marvel and Star Wars franchise to animated classics straight from the Walt Disney Vault and documentaries from National Geographic. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $7.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $10.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $109.99 for a year.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Heartstopper

Heartstopper is a rare romantic comedy that had us pausing dead in our tracks. Based on Alice Oseman’s web comic and graphic novel series of the same name, Season 1 tells the earnest and human love story between two British teen boys who fall in love. The LGBTQ+ inclusive Netflix series beautifully takes its time to develop the dimensions of Nick and Charlie’s romance in a wholesome, comforting and heartfelt way. Thankfully, Netflix has renewed it for two more seasons as well!

Where to stream Heartstopper: Netflix (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: ABC)

Abbott Elementary

Admittedly, Abbott Elementary premiered right at the end of 2021, but it's essentially become 2022’s breakout sitcom. Somewhat following in the footsteps of half-hour network hits like The Office and Parks and Recreation, Quinta Brunson’s ABC series is a workplace comedy about a group of public school teachers dealing with daily hurdles of being underfunded and under appreciated for teacher the next generation. The Emmy-winning series is jam-packed with fun characters and takes some well-earned shots at America’s flawed education system.

Where to stream Abbott Elementary: Hulu (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hulu: 30 day free trial (opens in new tab)

Bursting with critically acclaimed titles including The Handmaid's Tale and Palm Springs, Hulu has a bunch of great content to binge your way through. With a choice of add-ons like HBO Max, Hulu's two on-demand plans also offer a 30-day free trial. Or you can opt for the cable-like experience with its Hulu + Live TV option (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: HBO)

The Rehearsal

After five years away from the Comedy Central series Nathan For You, which captivated audiences with his clever docu-reality comedy, Nathan Fielder returned this year with a brand new HBO series. Taking his previous concept another level, The Rehearsal features Fielder helping ordinary people rehearse difficult conversations or life events (like motherhood) by going to crazy lengths to recreate real situations with sets, actors and dialogue trees. Once again, Fielder’s concepts walk a fine line between ridiculously stupid and actually kind-of genius that is just too fun to not look away from.

Where to stream The Rehearsal: HBO Max (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman’s work has been enchanting readers for decades, but this year Netflix's The Sandman finally captured the source material of his beloved The Sandman comic series that was often thought of as unadaptable, whilst bringing something wholly unique to TV. While Season 1 was sometimes bogged down by so many concepts, watching Tom Sturridge’s Morpheus navigate this imaginative version of reality is a whimsical and dreary place we’re excited to come back to, hopefully for many years to come following its Season 2 renewal .

Where to stream The Sandman: Netflix (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: AMC)

Interview With The Vampire

Another beloved piece of literature that has long been shelved is Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The new AMC series starring Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson and Aussie actor Sam Reid reinvigorates a gothic classic with an impressive blend of tones that move from a comical place to one of brutal horror, lustful sensuality and an apt discussion of race relations. Vampires are back and we’ll gladly answer their call for blood.

Where to stream Interview with the Vampire: AMC+

(opens in new tab) AMC+: Plans starting at $6.99/month (opens in new tab)

Check out hit shows like Interview With A Vampire, The Walking Dead, Hell On Wheels, and more with new award winning content. Sign up today and receive a free 7-day trial.

(Image credit: Netflix/A24)

Mo

It’s not every year that we get to see a TV show debut as vulnerable and funny as Netflix’s Mo. The series created by comedian Mo Amer, Ramy’s Ramy Youssef and produced by A24, is a semi-autobiographical story of a Palestinean-American Texan who is dealing with numerous struggles in his life. He has an addiction, a rocky relationship with his Mexican-American partner and is in between jobs all as he and his family go through hoops to finally gain American citizenship. Mo’s push and pull between big laughs and drama come from a genuine place and we hope to see more of Mo’s story unfold in future seasons.

Where to stream Mo: Netflix (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Bear

Many of us also couldn’t get enough of Hulu’s new series The Bear and its breakout star Jeremy Allen White in 2022. The dramedy follows a fine dining chef who goes back to his home of Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop after a loss. As he navigates a tough adjustment, he finds belonging in the ragtag kitchen he works to improve. The series opts for a stressful tone, likened to Uncut Gems, and expertly intentional filmmaking that make it an especially memorable new series of 2022.

Where to stream The Bear: Hulu (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: HBO)

House Of The Dragon

Brimming with chaos between an onslaught of time jumps and death scenes made for a bumpy return to Westeros, but come on, admit it, you kind of missed it, didn’t you? House of the Dragon boldly reclaimed that Game of Thrones still very much deserves a place on television with the story of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her complicated early life as the female heir to Westeros. Faced with betrayal, scandal, war and raw passion, House of the Dragon is a distinct new Game of Thrones series that gives us a new hope for the franchise ahead.

Where to stream House of the Dragon: HBO Max (opens in new tab)

That's a lot of awesome television to get to! Once you've caught up on 2022's best new TV shows, check out the 2023 TV schedule to remain up-to-date on what's up next.