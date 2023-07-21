Why Shredder Was And Then Wasn't Included In The Upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Shredder was in the earliest drafts, but the movie moved on for a smart reason.
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem features a number of hallmark and beloved elements of the franchise, from the titular characters’ signature weapons to their insatiable hunger for pizza, but one iconic part of the fictional world is notably missing: the villainous Shredder. Instead of featuring the canon’s most well-known antagonist and his loyal army of Foot Clan ninjas, the film is instead pitting the heroes against a criminal scourge named Superfly and his gang of mutants. This is something that may cause some head-scratching among die-hards, but there is a specific reason as to why the filmmakers made that choice.
Earlier this week, I interviewed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe at San Diego Comic-Con, and it was early in our conversation that the subject of Shredder came up. My opening question was about how different the final cut of the movie is compared to the first draft of the screenplay, and Rowe explained that it was a completely different story than what audiences are going to see next month. And notably, it featured Shredder as an antagonist alongside Baxter Stockman. Said the filmmaker,
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ended up developing as more of a coming-of-age adventure for its main characters, keeping them young and isolated from the human world - which made a battle with fellow mutants who are rejecting society an exciting and interesting conflict for the plot. Jeff Rowe explained that there wasn’t any kind of impulse to stay away from Shredder because he’s been featured so many times on the big screen; instead, the decision to move away from featuring him in the film was purely in the interest of telling the best story:
We’re still waiting on news about a potential sequel to this new vision for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but it’s fun to know that the blossoming canon has a lot of exciting stuff in its back pocket for the future.
Not wanting to put the cart before the horse, however, we’re still counting down the days until the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is now just days away and aiming to be one of the biggest films of the summer. Featuring a stellar voice cast that includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Brady Noon, Nicolas Cantu, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Seth Rogen, and John Cena, the exciting new animated release will be in theaters on August 2, and be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more from my interview with Jeff Rowe.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
NJ native who calls LA home and lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran who is endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey