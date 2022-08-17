Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: What We Know About The TMNT Movie That Seth Rogen Is Producing

The idea of a Seth Rogen-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie seems like one of those situations where it’s too good to be true. Rogen, who has contributed to comedy both on camera and behind the scenes over the past 20-plus years, producing a new movie about the "heroes in a halfshell" is a match made in heaven, but also something you think would never happen. Well, luckily for everyone who grew up watching those totally tubular turtles before falling in love with movies like Superbad and Pineapple Express, this is actually happening.

In a little less than a year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will land in theaters and offer a new and totally unique spin on the beloved movie and TV show franchise. If this is the first you’re hearing of it, don’t worry because we’re about to break down some truly righteous information on one of Rogen's exciting upcoming projects.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Arrives In Theaters August 2023

It seems like it was just last week we were talking about the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cast, and now we’re going on about another movie from the TMNT franchise that will be arriving in less than a year. But unlike the 2022 Netflix movie based on the Nickelodeon series of the same name, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem won’t be on a streaming service (not at first, anyway) but instead on the silver screen.

We will get to see what Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and their Point Grey Pictures have in store when the animated movie opens in theaters on August 4, 2023. The announcement came from the official TMNT Twitter account in August 2022 with a flashy mural painted on a New York City wall with the legendary green slime pouring off of it.

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines Director Jeff Rowe Is Helming Mutant Mayhem

Back in June 2021 when the then-untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie was in the early stages, Deadline reported that Jeff Rowe, one of the directors behind the sensational The Mitchells vs. the Machines, was brought on to helm the project.

One of the best animated movies of 2021, the Netflix original movie did a tremendous job of tapping into the imagination of a teenage girl, which should be a good sign for Rowe’s work on Mutant Mayhem. If Rowe, who also served as a writer on Gravity Falls, is able to capture that magic again with the August 2023 movie, the franchise could go in a really cool direction, especially if we get to see more awesome movie references.

The New Ninja Turtles Movie Was Penned By Neighbors Screenwriter Brendan O’Brien

Even though Seth Rogen is only producing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and not writing or directing the upcoming animated movie, one of his collaborators has penned the script. In June 2021, Variety reported that Brendan O’Brien, who previously wrote the Rogen-led comedies Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising was put in charge of writing the Mutant Mayhem Screenplay.

Seth Rogen Has Said Mutant Mayhem Will Hone In On The Teenage Element Of The Ninja Turtles

One aspect of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that Seth Rogen has not forgotten when it comes to Mutant Mayhem is that the titular heroes in a half-shell are supposed to be young, immature, and growing as they fall into their their roles as crime-fighters on the streets, and in the sewers, of New York City. When speaking with Collider about the project in 2022, Rogen had this to say about the element the movie will hone in on:

As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the 'Teenage' part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most. And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film.

Rogen doubled down on this idea in June 2021 when he responded to Twitter user who presented him with a potential cast that included Steven Yeun, Donald Glover, Aaron Paul, and Danny Pudi as the fearless, pizza-loving warrior by saying he was “casting teenagers.”

In an extensive interview with Variety in June 2022, Paramount chief Brian Robbins explained that Rogen and his producing partner Evan Goldberg were “brilliant choices” to reboot the property and because “no one can tell stories about teenagers better” than them. Robbins also called the pair “passionate” and “super nerdy” when it comes to the Ninja Turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's Look Was Said To Be Inspired By Notebook Sketches

There haven’t been that many details released about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem since the movie was announced a couple of years ago, but those in attendance at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival were given a brief glimpse at the animation style of the upcoming animated project. According to SlashFilm, who attended the festival, director Jeff Rowe provided some key details about the art in a recorded video message.

Per the site, in the video, Rowe revealed that the look of the upcoming animated movie was inspired by the types of sketches he would make in his notebook back in school, which is more crude than what you'd normally expect from a fully 3D-CG production. This description also sounds a lot like the image Seth Rogen teased on Twitter in June 2021 that featured random doodles, scribblings, and text.

Nickelodeon Is Partnering With Mikros Animation And Cinesite For The Movie

Helping Seth Rogen, Jeff Rowe, Point Grey Pictures, and Nickelodeon bring that unique style to the big screen and making their dreams into a reality is animation studio Mikros Animation. In August 2022, Animation Magazine revealed that the international studio that has previously assisted Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures Animation on projects like PAW Patrol: The Movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Captain Underpants was brought on to carry out the August 2023 release.

On top of that, animation house Cinesite has also been brought on to help carry out work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, per Animation Magazine. This Vancouver-based studio has previously worked on titles like Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank and the recent Addams Family animated movies. Both studios were seeking animators and artists as of August 2022, which is a sure sign production is either about the ramp up or has already started to pick up steam.

Expect to hear more about the Teenage Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the other exciting 2023 movies in the coming months.