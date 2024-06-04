Why Star Trek: Discovery's Series Finale Mainly Focuses On Michael Burnham And Not The Crew, According To The Showrunner

Star Trek: Discovery is over and, unsurprisingly, there's been plenty of debate over how the series ultimately concluded. The coda scenes addressed what was happening with Michael Burnham and resolved the long-standing mystery of "Calypso." However, some fans wondered why the rest of the main cast didn't receve more of the spotlight. Well, wonder no longer, as Michelle Paradise shared with CinemaBlend just why the ending was so Michael-centric.

Michelle Paradise was gracious enough to carve out some time to speak to me ahead of the finale. During our chat, we talked about the various ins and outs of the series capper, which is now available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. When asked about the coda scenes and the heavy emphasis on Michael compared to moments that included Saru, Tilly, Stamets, Culber, Adira, or others, the showrunner had this to say:

Burnham is the heart of our show, and it just felt so important to us that we find out what happened to her and that we know that she and Book are together. They have Leto, of course, named after Book's [nephew], and it’s just wrapping up their story by knowing where they went and what happened to them. She's an Admiral now, and they're happy, like It felt like the right way to end it, ending it on her.

The answer isn't entirely surprising, considering Michael Burnham is the central figure in Star Trek: Discovery. While it's true that many other characters had meaningful arcs, she's the lead, and it was important for the staff to give her a happy ending with Booker and show their son, Leto, who is now a Captain in Starfleet as well.

While some might've liked to see Tilly in Starfleet Academy or maybe have seen how Adira's promising Starfleet career evolved, this has always been about Michael Burnham. Her journey from convicted mutineer to one of the most respected Starfleet Captains of the 32nd century is a arc, and she deserved a happy ending after experiencing so many personal and professional obstacles.

While not every Star Trek fan may be a fan of how Discovery concluded, it's worth noting that the crew didn't really have a ton of time to film the finale. The series was cancelled after production wrapped, and Sonequa Martin-Green confirmed to CinemaBlend that it was a tenuous process to get the extra scenes filmed. We could've gotten no coda at all, which would've robbed fans of the confirmation that Michael went on to lead a happy life.

Fortunately, the story in Star Trek is never really over for any crew. There will be plenty of opportunities for novels, spinoffs and comics that will revisit the stories of the Discovery crew. I would love to see any of the actors reprise their roles, playing substitute teachers at Starfleet Academy and helping the recently cast star Holly Hunter learn the finer details of starring in a Trek series behind the scenes. More immediately though, I'm just glad that Michael received the conclusion she deserved.

You can currently stream all five seasons of Star Trek: Discovery now on Paramount+. While it's sad the series is over, at least we now have yet another complete series of the new era to revisit and enjoy at any time.