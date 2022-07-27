Why The Orville's Arrival On Disney+ Will Be A Good Thing For The Series, According To New Horizons Director Jon Cassar
The Orville: New Horizons is nearing the end of Season 3, and fans are getting increasingly curious about whether or not they’ll hear about a renewal for Season 4 soon. Many hoped news about a new season might arrive during the show’s recent panel at San Diego Comic-Con, but instead, we learned that Seasons 1-3 will arrive on Disney+ in the United States soon. Some fans might not know how to feel about that, but according to director Jon Cassar, it’s a good thing.
Disney+ will add The Orville to its library on Wednesday, August 10, and I had the honor of asking director Jon Cassar how fans should feel about this. Cassar, who directed half of the episodes of Season 3, shared his thoughts on why this is good news for fans and likened the announcement to when the show announced the move from Fox to Hulu:
Jon Cassar makes a great point that not everyone has a Hulu subscription, and Disney+ is a popular streaming platform. The Orville’s arrival could expose the series to a much wider audience and maybe even some former fans who wanted to check Season 3 out but didn’t want to spring for Hulu.
The Orville: New Horizons’ arrival coincides with Disney+ allowing more mature content on its platform, such as Logan and Deadpool. Jon Cassar added that while it may be strange for folks living in the United States that The Orville will be on Disney+, it’s actually the norm in other countries like Canada:
As a fan of The Orville, it does sound pretty exciting that it’ll exist on a platform that also houses Star Wars, The Muppets, and other franchises that the Seth MacFarlane series regularly references. I know many are thankful for the more serious storylines, but wouldn’t it be wild to see Captain Ed Mercer consult Kermit the Frog for advice in a hologram sequence?
It’s even possible that The Orville’s homages and quotes could eventually pull in folks who are fans of other big franchises but never gave the series a chance. Jon Cassar stated that Disney+ is a great home for a sci-fi series, where there’s possibly an audience who hasn’t found it yet:
Fans already know from the cast that The Orville: New Horizons’ continuation largely relies on streaming numbers and fans talking it up on social media. If nothing else, at least the premiere on Disney+ will give the show another chance to prove it can be a viable asset to Disney and a series worth continuing well into the future like its major franchises.
The Orville: New Horizons still has new episodes premiering on Hulu (opens in new tab) on Thursdays. Tune in for the final episodes there, and be ready to stream Seasons 1-3 over on Disney+ when it arrives on Wednesday, August 10.
