Why The Orville's Arrival On Disney+ Will Be A Good Thing For The Series, According To New Horizons Director Jon Cassar

The Orville: New Horizons is nearing the end of Season 3, and fans are getting increasingly curious about whether or not they’ll hear about a renewal for Season 4 soon. Many hoped news about a new season might arrive during the show’s recent panel at San Diego Comic-Con, but instead, we learned that Seasons 1-3 will arrive on Disney+ in the United States soon. Some fans might not know how to feel about that, but according to director Jon Cassar, it’s a good thing.

Disney+ will add The Orville to its library on Wednesday, August 10, and I had the honor of asking director Jon Cassar how fans should feel about this. Cassar, who directed half of the episodes of Season 3 , shared his thoughts on why this is good news for fans and likened the announcement to when the show announced the move from Fox to Hulu:

I mean, first of all, you know the fans were a little upset [at first] that it wasn’t on a network, and they had to go to Hulu for it. You know, it’s funny because there were a lot of complaints before it started airing. I haven’t heard a single one since, so I guess it’s ok…But look, it just gives you more people. People that maybe don’t have Hulu and just have Disney+.

Jon Cassar makes a great point that not everyone has a Hulu subscription , and Disney+ is a popular streaming platform. The Orville’s arrival could expose the series to a much wider audience and maybe even some former fans who wanted to check Season 3 out but didn’t want to spring for Hulu.

The Orville: New Horizons’ arrival coincides with Disney+ allowing more mature content on its platform, such as Logan and Deadpool . Jon Cassar added that while it may be strange for folks living in the United States that The Orville will be on Disney+, it’s actually the norm in other countries like Canada:

It’s interesting because I was shooting in Canada recently – I was doing Kiefer Sutherland’s new show in Toronto – and of course, I was watching all The Orville there on Disney+. Outside of America, Disney+ is the main carrier of Orville because Hulu is only American. It doesn’t play anywhere else in the world, Disney+ plays everywhere. So, I was already used to seeing our banner up there besides Star Wars and Marvel. I kind of liked it up there! It looked pretty good. So it’s going to be fun to see it there again.

As a fan of The Orville, it does sound pretty exciting that it’ll exist on a platform that also houses Star Wars, The Muppets, and other franchises that the Seth MacFarlane series regularly references . I know many are thankful for the more serious storylines , but wouldn’t it be wild to see Captain Ed Mercer consult Kermit the Frog for advice in a hologram sequence?

It’s even possible that The Orville’s homages and quotes could eventually pull in folks who are fans of other big franchises but never gave the series a chance. Jon Cassar stated that Disney+ is a great home for a sci-fi series, where there’s possibly an audience who hasn’t found it yet:

It seems to be the place for people that are into sci-fi. They’re sci-fi heavy over there on Disney+. So, we’re just going to be right up there with the rest of them, and maybe people that haven’t seen it before get to say, ‘Hey, let’s try this. I saw all the Star Wars, now let me go to The Orville.’ So I think it’s a good thing.

Fans already know from the cast that The Orville: New Horizons’ continuation largely relies on streaming numbers and fans talking it up on social media . If nothing else, at least the premiere on Disney+ will give the show another chance to prove it can be a viable asset to Disney and a series worth continuing well into the future like its major franchises.