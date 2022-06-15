Will The Orville Return To Hulu For Season 4? Penny Johnson Jerald And Anne Winters Respond
The actresses shared some interesting information.
The Orville: New Horizons is in full swing, and while Hulu subscribers are happy to finally see the new season after long delays, some want reassurance that its return isn’t short-lived after the move from Fox. After all, rumors swirled at one point that Season 3 was the end of the line for the series, and with no word on Season 4 thus far, I asked actresses Anne Winters and Penny Johnson Jerald about what the future holds.
Anne Winters is a new addition to The Orville: New Horizon’s cast and made a big splash as Ensign Charly Burke in the Season 3 premiere. I spoke to Winters about whether or not Season 4 seemed like a possibility based on what she knows from filming, and she spoke about the limitless potential of the series:
Anne Winters confirmed that there’s no word on a Season 4 renewal and teased something rather interesting. Her mention of the ability to bring people back to life is rather curious, and I’m not sure what that means for The Orville crew as they continue their way into new territory.
I also spoke to Penny Johnson Jerald about Dr. Claire Finn, and of course asked her about the possibility of The Orville Season 4 as well. The actress shared a few more details on the situation, which painted a more detailed picture of where things stand:
The good news here is that Hulu hasn’t already told The Orville crew that it’s not getting renewed. With that said, she also mentioned a potential shakeup of the crew, which certainly doesn’t help dissuade me from the idea that the show might lose a major character by the end of the season. Remember the news that Scott Grimes and Seth MacFarlane will both be involved in Peacock’s Ted series? It does make me wonder how they'd be involved with both shows.
Penny Johnson Jerald continued to speak about the possibility of Season 4, and had a message specifically for fans. Jerald noted that she’d be sending a similar message on her social media channels:
The implication, without being directly said, is that Hulu is looking at how many people are watching and reacting to The Orville: New Horizons, and that presumably factors into whether or not the series returns for Season 4. Fan movements continue to be effective these days, so showing support now could be the best thing for the future of the series on Hulu.
The Orville: New Horizons streams new episodes on Hulu (opens in new tab) on Thursdays. Tune in for some fresh drama in what has already proven to be an exciting start to the new season.
