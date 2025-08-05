The Orville's EP And Director Celebrated The Anniversary Of The Last Time A New Episode Debuted, And I'm On The Same Page As Fans In The Comments

The Orville was allegedly supposed to kick off pre-production for Season 4 in 2025, but with over half the year having passed, we're back to wondering if the show will remain in limbo. My perspective on that hasn't exactly changed after executive producer and director Jon Cassar celebrated the anniversary of the awesome Season 3 finale, but it's the fan responses that gave me hope new episodes will eventually get made.

In addition to his duties as a producer, Cassar is the most prolific director on The Orville, and he recently noted that it's been three years since the last episode of the series was first made available with a Hulu subscription. Check out the post below, which had me in my feels after reading the final sentence:

2022, Three years ago today was the last time a new episode of #TheOrville aired. The final episode of season three. Do you miss it as much as I do? pic.twitter.com/9MrU1mxT3vAugust 5, 2025

Based on the comments from fans on the post, it sounds like the answer to Jon Cassar's question is a resounding "Yes." An impromptu X poll isn't enough to secure a fourth season, but hopefully the positivity gets noticed by the powers that be.

Plenty of comments addressed the possibility of a fourth season, with much optimism that "Future Unknown" is not the series finale:

Heard constant buzz about s4. Is it happening? - @thegeeksreviews

Still holding out hope for season 4. One of my favorite shows ever. Thank you for the fantastic work you guys did. - @TheImpossebulls

Three years already? That’s insane. We need season 4. - @SonOfAWookiee

I miss it immensely and look forward to its triumphant return. 🥳 - @xeow

The hope is still strong amongst fans that once Seth McFarlane is done with The Naked Gun (which CinemaBlend praised in our review) and whatever other projects he has cooking in the background, work will eventually continue on The Orville. In case there was any doubt, some wanted to express they still miss the series, if not as much as the ones who worked on it:

Yes 😭Well, possibly not as much as you specifically, but gosh dang it I'd love some new episodes! We're all still here... waiting. pic.twitter.com/nAthxIdEkBAugust 5, 2025

I'm not surprised that The Orville fandom is still as hungry for Season 4 as ever, though I'm not all that sure if we'll ever see it happen. While there's been plenty of optimism that new episodes are definitely in play, stars like Adrianne Palicki have hinted they may not be up to return after how the wait went for Season 3.

Part of the reason The Orville has taken so long to make just 33 episodes is that Seth MacFarlane wants to write and direct the series. At the same time, he's doing voice work for his animated shows and working on other big projects both in film and television. That means work on The Orville is halted until he has the time for it, and it's hard to blame the cast for not wanting to stick around until he has time to work on it.

Hilariously enough, there was even one fan who was willing to be the new "Kelly" in the comments if the need arose:

Yes. I miss it as much! I’m Admiral LauriJon reporting for duty. Wait, you guys do need a Kelly replacement…maybe I’ll get a blue uniform next.

Personally, I would just like an answer one way or another. If Disney and Hulu are not interested in more episodes of The Orville, then just cancel it and let the series rest so we can mourn. If it is happening, maybe Seth MacFarlane and others can problem solve on how exactly we can get a realistic timetable on its arrival and how to bring it back. I'm sure that's easier said than done, or we still wouldn't be waiting on news three years later.

The Orville is available to stream both on Hulu and Disney+. I think we're all due for a rewatch at this point, if only to get someone higher up at the network to remember the series exists!