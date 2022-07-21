Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.

Disney+ has been home to many of the Fox-era X-Men movies for a while now, and starting tomorrow, July 22, Disney+ subscribers will also be able to watch Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, the only R-rated entries in this superhero franchise. However, leave it to Ryan Reynolds to remind people that some of the Disney movies made for the kiddies aren’t free from delivering their own questionable material.

Ok, let’s go over the four Disney movies Ryan Reynolds highlighted in the above Tweet. First, we have Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Mouse House’s first feature-length movie which features such content as the title princess breaking into the dwarfs’ home and the diamonds those seven men mining potentially not being cruelty-free. Next, there’s Old Yeller, which is emotionally traumatizing simply by the dog meeting his demise. Then there’s The Lion King, which has traumatized many a child with Mufasa’s death, but maybe Reynolds is right in that we should be side-eyeing Simba and Nala’s relationships. Finally, we have Bambi, which Reynolds once tried to cross over with Deadpool. That didn’t work out, but today the Merc with the Mouth actor wants people to remember just how brutal it is having to watch Bambi’s mom die.

Moving to Hugh Jackman, he shared a picture that came from the official Deadpool Twitter account showing VHS copies of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan (if only those could actually be purchased) alongside some classic animated DC movies. While the original post joked about how people should stream these X-Men movies before they’re sent back to the Disney vault, Jackman went on his Instagram Stories to point out how these flicks were in good company. See, it’s funny because it’s the exact opposite. “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast playing was also a nice touch.

While the Deadpool movies and Logan have previously been streamable on Hulu, now you’ll be able to find this trio alongside most of the MCU’s offerings and some older Marvel movies, like the 2005 and 2015 versions of Fantastic Four. While Logan marked Hugh Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine after nearly two decades of playing the clawed mutant, watching Deadpool and Deadpool 2 on Disney+ would be wise for those who are looking for to Ryan Reynolds donning his red costume in the coming years. Yes, in case you’ve been living under a rock over the last several years, Deadpool 3 is on the way, with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning to write the script, and The Adam Project’s Shawn Levy is sitting in the director’s chair.

CinemaBlend will continue passing along updates on what’s being added to Disney+ each month, as well as how Deadpool 3 is coming along. Don’t forget to browse through our upcoming Marvel movies guide to see what else the MCU is sending to the big screen.