Why You Need To See Disneyland’s 50th Anniversary Main Street Electrical Parade More Than Once

Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade is celebrating its 50th anniversary . The parade ran continuously from the early 1970s to the mid-1990s and has returned to the park several times since then, so there’s a pretty good chance that if you’ve been to Disneyland in the last five decades, you’ve seen it. Having said that, if you’re a fan, you’re going to want to check out this new version of the classic Electrical Parade . Not only that, you’ll want to do it twice.

The 50th anniversary parade has a brand new finale made up of some brand new floats. They pay tribute to the classic ride It’s a Small World and the artwork of Mary Blair, the woman who originally designed the dolls that made up the attraction. One float consists of many different Disney characters, both old and new, created in this same style, but there are so many that, as Disneyland Resort’s Juan Alvada told us recently, you can’t see them all from one side of the street. Alvada explained…

I recommend checking something out like the Main Street Electrical Parade from different sides of the street because you’ll have a completely different experience if you’re sitting on one side and if you’re sitting on the other.

Disneyland has done a great job in recent years finding new ways to get guests to come back to the park again and again. Whether it’s bringing back a classic parade like this one, or simply creating more to see on an attraction than you can do in one ride, like the multiple routes of Star Tours . The good news is that most nights the Main Street Electrical Parade is run twice, so if you watch it both times you can see everything. The bad news is there’s so much else you might want to do and see and so much Electrical Parade related merch and food to check out , you may need to come back two different nights to see the parade twice. That’s how they get you.

As somebody who has only seen the new version of the parade once, I am looking forward to seeing it at least one more time from the other side. There are so many little characters that after you see one batch, you’ll want to see them all. And considering most people these days are spending more than one day at the Disneyland Resort, seeing the parade twice probably isn’t that difficult.