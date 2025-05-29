The Savannah Bananas Lip Syncing The Jonas Brothers At Disneyland Is The Greatest Thing You'll See Today, But Now The Song Is Stuck In My Head (Again)
The Savannah Bananas know how to "Celebrate Happy."
Any day at Disneyland is a great day. Having just visited the park with somebody who had never been to Disneyland, I know. Having said that, I’m not sure anybody has ever had quite the amount of fun that the Savannah Bananas had when they visited the park this week. The baseball team that is known for having fun both on and off the field were recently guests at the park, and they put together an incredible video that is sure to get you dancing as much as they are.
The recent TikTok is set to “Celebrate Happy,” the official theme song of the Disneyland 70th anniversary celebration, performed by The Jonas Brothers. The song is an absolute earworm that I only just got out of my head, but now that I can’t stop watching this, it’s back. Check it out, and get the song stuck in your head too.
@thesavbananas ♬ original sound - thesavbananas
The team clearly had a blast during their day at Disneyland Resort. Making this little music video looks like it was a lot of fun on its own. They appear at many of the best Disneyland rides, singing and dancing. There are some great moments here, including the team busting out their famous “Hey Baby” dance in front of a bunch of Stormtroopers at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
I recently got to preview Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration, and to call the Jonas Brothers' “Celebrate Happy” simply a theme song doesn’t properly convey quite how ubiquitous this tune is at the Disneyland Resort. If you don't like the song, you're going to have a problem, because it's everywhere right now.
It’s the centerpiece of the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade, of course, but it’s also a main focus of the Tapestry of Happiness show at It’s a Small World, one of the celebration's highlights. You’ll hear it as part of the Carthey Circle projection show at Disney California Adventure. They even snuck it into the Paint the Night Parade.
There has been some iconic Disneyland music over the years, The song is everywhere, so it’s basically impossible not to be humming it when you’re walking up and down Main Street U.S.A. I found myself playing it non-stop on Spotify after I got home from Disneyland, and now that I’ve heard it again, it’s back.
The Savannah Bananas lip syncing the Jonas Brothers at Disneyland is certainly a sentence I never thought I’d write, but here we are. Having said that, I love it. I was only vaguely aware of the Bananas before, a baseball team that is frequently compared to the Harlem Globetrotters in the way that they combine the game with on-field entertainment. And all of it is on display here.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Savannah Bananas' appearance came because the team will be playing a pair of games at Anaheim’s Angels Stadium, which will be carried by ESPN (the Disney Synergy Machine never stops).
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.