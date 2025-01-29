Will Sterling K. Brown's Paradise Ever Reveal What Happened To The Rest Of The World? The Cast Tells Us What They Can, For Now: ‘You’re Just Kind Of At The Tip Of The Iceberg’
The news can't be good.
When audiences got to the end of the pilot for the award-winning show This Is Us, most were shocked to learn that they were watching three different storylines play out in different decades… all featuring members of the same family. It was a clever puzzle-box entrance into what became an heartwarming story of the Pearson family, as presented by the creative writer and creator Dan Fogelman. Eyes were on Hulu’s new drama Paradise so audiences could see if Fogelman’s reunion with This Is Us standout Sterling K. Brown could match the previous levels of entertainment. And another surprise was waiting at the end of Paradise Episode 1 – though it’s one that will have a quicker payoff in its explanation.
You might not want to keep reading below if you haven’t yet caught up on the first three episodes of Paradise, available to stream now if you have a Hulu subscription.
What happens at the end of Paradise’s pilot?
The bulk of the main story presented in Paradise involved a lead Secret Service agent named Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) who springs into action one morning when he arrives at the Oval Office and finds U.S. President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) dead on the floor, apparently murdered. We spend most of the pilot figuring out, alongside Collins, who he can trust. Meanwhile, other advisors around the government leader figure out how to maintain peace in their idyllic community. This storyline, alone, could help Paradise become one of the best shows streaming on Hulu at the moment.
But there’s a twist. The audience ultimately learns that the city where all of this action is taking place is housed inside of a caved-out mountain. And that something horrible happened to the rest of the planet, forcing the top minds to escape to this setting, and try to preserve the remains of humanity. It’s a sick hook, one that Paradise Episode 2 writer Katie French says they spent so much time exploring as they scripted the series. In an exclusive interview, French told CinemaBlend:
Because Paradise comes from Dan Fogelman, you could predict that the episodes were going to be character driven. So far, Episode 1 set the table, while Episodes 2 and 3 focused on Julianne Nicholson’s manipulative Samantha (aka “Sinatra), and Sarah Shahi’s Gabriela. But when will we start to learn about what happened on the surface?
When will Paradise explore the disaster that hit the planet?
It was difficult to interview the Paradise cast on behalf of the season, because I knew that the episodes would roll out on Hulu weekly, even though I’d been able to see seven of the 8 episodes in Season One. With that in mind, I asked the cast if Paradise would be the kind of show that spent multiple seasons teasing out the reality outside of the mountain without ever showing it. Sometimes that happens with a science-fiction drama. The “threat” happening off screen is window dressing for the human element, and you never really find out about the danger that’s lurking.
But Julianne Nicholson promised CinemaBlend, and Paradise viewers, that details are on the way as she said:
To which Sarah Shahi added:
The hints at the direction of the rest of the season do start to crop up, as immediately as Paradise Episode 2. In one brief shot, we see Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier Collins speaking to his wife on a mobile phone as something bright and overwhelming happens outside of his window. And one of the most terrifying scenes featured in the first three episodes of Paradise probably feature the scientist doing his best Chicken Little impersonation about the dangers of climate change, only to be speaking to an empty room.
Commenting on that sequence, Paradise co-writer Katie French explained:
This tells me that wherever Paradise goes – with the story of the mountain city or the story of disaster on the Earth’s surface – the decisions made in the writer’s room will always be rooted in character. Which is why I have hope that this will be a journey worth taking.
