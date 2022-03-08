The Best Hulu Original TV Shows To Watch Right Now

In recent years, streaming services have been producing a plethora of engaging and award-winning programming, adding more scripted series to the hundreds already airing across network and premium cable channels. Hulu has not been an exception. The streaming service may not have as large of a library as Netflix, but it has expanded over the years to include a number of memorable original series worthy of checking out.

From The Handmaid’s Tale to The Act, , the streaming service has delivered some excellent content. To help narrow it down for your next binge-watch, we've compiled several of the best Hulu original series that you can watch right now.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Probably one of the most known Hulu original shows, The Handmaid’s Tale has continued to prove just how amazing of a series it is through its brilliant storytelling and fantastic acting. In this original series, the United States has become a dystopian society where women are seen as property of state and used in order to reproduce. However, it’s not long before they begin to rise up, and take back their freedom. Having been the recipient of many Emmy awards, and with a fifth season on the way , this is one you can’t miss.

Harlots

This is one of Hulu’s shows that often goes overlooked and underappreciated. Harlots follows Margaret Wells, an 18th-century brothel owner in London, who attempts to secure the safety and economic future of her daughters. Harlots chronicles the life of sex workers at the crossroads of social class, wealth, and so much more. Hulu canceled the series after Season 3, but it's still worth checking out nonetheless.

The Act

If awesome biographical miniseries are your thing, then The Act is for you. In this miniseries based on a true story, we follow Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, who, for years, pretended that her daughter had serious illnesses, ultimately ending in tragedy. Starring Joey King from The Kissing Booth cast as well as Patricia Arquette, this miniseries is suspenseful and brilliantly acted. With eight episodes, it’s the perfect series to watch in an afternoon.

Shrill

Based on the book by Lindy West and starring Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant, Shrill chronicles the life of struggling journalist Annie Easton. The comedy is smart, witty, and heartfelt. Annie contends with a lot of issues — body image, a boyfriend who doesn’t see her worth, a boss who’s too focused on perfection, and more — and must come to the realization that she is just as talented and great as anyone else. What's more, anyone who's ever worked in journalism may also find Annie's plight relatable and Bryant is, of course, excellent in the role.

The Great

At the beginning of every episode, The Great informs viewers that it’s “an occasionally true story,” and it is. Of course, this Hulu original is the brainchild of The Favourite scribe Tony McNamara, who seems to relish in the lavish frivolity of royalty. The Great, which stars Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, is loosely based on the life of Catherine the Great who, after marrying Peter III of Russia, plots to kill him. There are a lot of great wigs, wildly over-the-top characters, and scathing commentary. The series is nothing short of comedic brilliance, boosted by strong performances, and is worth every minute of your time.

Dopesick

Moving onto another great miniseries, Dopesick focuses on an epidemic that plagues many Americans, Opioid addiction, and the struggles those affected deal with, alongside their friends and families. The miniseries has big stars such as Michael Keaton, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson and more, all of which are fantastic in their roles and give amazing performances.

Ramy

Hulu’s Ramy garnered a 2020 Golden Globe win for series star and co-creator Ramy Youssef. The series is a character study that turns Ramy into his own worst enemy. As he seeks to find love, religious guidance, and purpose, Ramy's good intentions often blow up in his face. Ramy's first two seasons also explore the duality of his Egyptian-American identity and takes the time to flesh out the supporting characters as well. The series is poignant, funny, and emotionally raw. Ramy Season 2 takes things a step further and really examines the titular character more deeply through the eyes of other people, including second season addition Mahershala Ali.

Only Murders In The Building

Ever wonder what would happen if Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin were all in the same apartment building together and a murder happened? That’s what Only Murders in the Building answers. This fun Hulu series, which has a Season 2 on the way , tells the story of three podcasters who use their true crime knowledge to solve a murder within their home - despite not being really investigators at all. The Only Murders in the Building cast is star-studded, hilarious, and will almost make you want to become a true crime enthusiast so you can look as cool as them while they solve a murder.

Little Fires Everywhere

An adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 novel, Little Fires Everywhere is the limited series that perfectly embodies balanced and thought-provoking storytelling. The series, which boasts career-best performances by Scandal alum Kerry Washington and Big Little Lies' Reese Witherspoon, explores the intersection of race, economic status, and motherhood. Little Fires Everywhere explores these topics with incredible depth, complexity, a fiery passion and subtle gentleness. Washington's Mia Warren and Witherspoon's Elena Richardson start off on shaky ground and their relationship, along with the compelling dynamics they have with their children, culminates in an ending that is as explosive as it is captivating.

Normal People

The rise and fall of Marianne's relationship with Connell is at the core of Normal People. Based on the novel by Sally Rooney, their romance begins while they're at school in a small Ireland town and carries on through their years at college. The series is replete with fantastic and complex performances that make the series all the more intimate and crushingly powerful in its execution. One of the standouts of Normal People is that the show doesn't shy away from the messy, complicated love lives of its lead characters, which makes for an intense and wondrous binge.

Castle Rock

There’s always that one person who wants something a little edgier, a little scarier, and that’s where Castle Rock comes into play. This series that lasted for two seasons is based on the works of famous horror author Stephen King, combining many elements from his book for a dark story to follow. While the show was canceled after two seasons , it deserved far more praise, and for fans of horror, it’s the best show you could try out on the platform.

PEN15

We all remember our awkward middle school phase. PEN15 depicts the ups and downs of these years to great comedic effect. It’s raunchy and ridiculous in all the best ways. Set in 2000, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play fictional versions of themselves at 13 years old. Despite all the hilarity that obviously ensues, PEN15 has a surprising amount of emotion and honesty. The show is also a great reminder of the copious amounts of gel pens that I used in middle school.

