Yes, Christian Slater Has ‘A Lot Of Ideas’ About What Happened To Allagash In Willow
Christian Slater has been considering how his Willow character might appear if Season 2 happens.
The following contains spoilers for Disney+'s Willow.
The long anticipated sequel series for Willow on Disney+ saw popular characters return and a number of brand new characters get introduced. Beyond question one of the most fun new additions to Willow was Christian Slater’s character Allagash, a friend, and in some ways the series proxy, for Val Kilmer’s missing Madmartigan. Allagash’s fate is left ambiguous in the series but Christian Slater has been thinking about what exactly happened to his character.
We meet Allagash as a prisoner of some oddly cultured trolls in Willow and he stays behind to fight them off so the rest of our heroes can escape. He’s hopelessly outnumbered, and he's ultimately overwhelmed, but we never actually see him die. Is he dead? Alive? A prisoner once again? Something else?
I had a chance to speak with Christian Slater and I asked the actor if he had any idea what exactly happened to Allagash after his final scene ends. He says that has been a topic of conversation between himself and producer and writer Jon Kasdan. Slater explained…
The finale of Willow teases not only that we could get more of the Disney+ series, but specifically that two more seasons could be in our future. While there’s certainly no guarantee that we will see Allagash again, keeping his fate ambiguous was clearly an intentional choice to at least lave that possibility open.
In many ways Allagash is the show’s Madmartigan, since Val Kilmer was unavailable to reprise his role. We’re told the two were friends and Allagesh is, like Madmartigan, clearly a skilled swordsman , who might also be slightly insane. However, Slater implied that of the many possible futures for Allagash, it’s possible that he won’t necessarily end up playing the hero. The actor continued…
Allagash does ultimately help in the end, but there is certainly some questions left open as to exactly what hi motives are. Slater indicates that maybe Allagash has some ulterior motives for the decisions he makes.
The first step to seeing what happens with Christian Slater’s character is actually getting another season of Willow. Clearly, Willow works as a series, but at this point nothing has been confirmed. Streaming series renewals are sort of a black box so when we’ll even learn whether or not more Willow is coming is unknown. Allagash is just one of the questions that Season 1 of Willow left us with, hopefully those next two seasons will come sooner rather than later.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.