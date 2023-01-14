Yes, Christian Slater Has ‘A Lot Of Ideas’ About What Happened To Allagash In Willow

The following contains spoilers for Disney+'s Willow.

The long anticipated sequel series for Willow on Disney+ saw popular characters return and a number of brand new characters get introduced. Beyond question one of the most fun new additions to Willow was Christian Slater’s character Allagash, a friend, and in some ways the series proxy, for Val Kilmer’s missing Madmartigan. Allagash’s fate is left ambiguous in the series but Christian Slater has been thinking about what exactly happened to his character.

We meet Allagash as a prisoner of some oddly cultured trolls in Willow and he stays behind to fight them off so the rest of our heroes can escape. He’s hopelessly outnumbered, and he's ultimately overwhelmed, but we never actually see him die. Is he dead? Alive? A prisoner once again? Something else?

I had a chance to speak with Christian Slater and I asked the actor if he had any idea what exactly happened to Allagash after his final scene ends. He says that has been a topic of conversation between himself and producer and writer Jon Kasdan. Slater explained…

We certainly talked about it. I know exactly what happened. Jon knows exactly what happened. If we were to go down the road and explore further details I think it would be surprising.

The finale of Willow teases not only that we could get more of the Disney+ series, but specifically that two more seasons could be in our future. While there’s certainly no guarantee that we will see Allagash again, keeping his fate ambiguous was clearly an intentional choice to at least lave that possibility open.

In many ways Allagash is the show’s Madmartigan, since Val Kilmer was unavailable to reprise his role. We’re told the two were friends and Allagesh is, like Madmartigan, clearly a skilled swordsman , who might also be slightly insane. However, Slater implied that of the many possible futures for Allagash, it’s possible that he won’t necessarily end up playing the hero. The actor continued…

A character like Allagash, you’re never quite sure what his agenda necessarily is. Did he make this sacrifice for a particular reason or for another reason? I have a lot of ideas and thoughts in my head about what could or could not have happened.

Allagash does ultimately help in the end, but there is certainly some questions left open as to exactly what hi motives are. Slater indicates that maybe Allagash has some ulterior motives for the decisions he makes.

The first step to seeing what happens with Christian Slater’s character is actually getting another season of Willow. Clearly, Willow works as a series, but at this point nothing has been confirmed. Streaming series renewals are sort of a black box so when we’ll even learn whether or not more Willow is coming is unknown. Allagash is just one of the questions that Season 1 of Willow left us with, hopefully those next two seasons will come sooner rather than later.