New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (August 4 - 10)

Welcome to August. The last full month of summer is here, and with it is a brand new batch of movies and TV series to keep you from having to go outside into the heat. Several popular series are returning with new seasons this week, but we all know which one of them you’ve been waiting for.

King of the Hill, Season 14 - August 4 (Hulu)

One of the benefits of animated television is that nothing ever has to change. Even time doesn’t need to pass. The Simpsons has continued on for decades with this premise. However, when King of the Hill makes its long-awaited return for Season 14, available with a Hulu subscription, eight years after its last outing, time will have passed for the Hill family, and we’ll get to see just what the world is like now through the eyes of Hank and his now adult child.

Wednesday Season 2, Volume 1 - August 6 (Netflix)

Our long national nightmare is over. The reason you kept your Netflix subscription, Season 2 of Wednesday, is finally here. The Addams Family spinoff was an absolutely massive hit in its first season and turned Jenna Ortega into a star. Now, nearly three years later, the first batch of episodes of Season 2 debuts this week. The good news is that Season 3 has already been greenlit, so it shouldn’t take quite as long to get here.

The Pickup - August 6 (Prime Video)

Eddie Murphy made a big splash on streaming with the long-awaited sequel to Beverly Hills Cop, Axel F. Now he’s jumping streamers and trying something a little more original. In The Pickup, Murphy and Pete Davidson play armored car drivers who are forced into helping with a casino heist. With a cast that includes Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, and Marshawn Lynch, this one looks like it should be worth an evening’s entertainment if you have a Prime Video subscription anyway.

Platonic, Season 2 - August 6 (Apple TV+)

Seth Rogen’s recent Apple TV+ comedy, The Studio, was a huge hit, so perhaps that will help get more eyes on his other Apple TV+ comedy, Platonic. The first season of the show, which stars Rogen and Rose Byrne as old friends who reconnect after years apart, was truly relatable and quite humorous. If you haven’t caught this one before, give season 1 of Platonic a look before diving into Season 2. If you got your Apple TV+ subscription to watch The Studio and you still have it, why not?

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Season 3 - August 6 (Disney+)

King of the Hill isn’t the only popular animated series to make a return this week. If you’ve got a Disney+ subscription, then you can also check out the third season of the rebooted The Proud Family. Considering the show only had two seasons in its initial run (though admittedly with far more episodes per season), it shows just how popular this series has remained through the years. A fourth season is already on the way.

This is just the beginning of what August has to offer streaming fans. Later this month, we’ll get the highly anticipated Alien: Earth, the first series based on the iconic franchise, as well as the newest chapter of the DCU with the second season of Peacemaker.