Denise Richards Is Seemingly Returning To RHOBH Amidst Divorce, And Fans Are Sounding Off Online

The latest chapter in Denise Richards’ ongoing divorce drama is not one that I would have seen coming, and technically isn’t so directly involved with her marital split from Aaron Phypers, though it no doubt came up during conversations. Amidst a month that saw Richards’ restraining order filing get a response from Phypers that included child endangerment allegations, it appears as if the financially successful OnlyFans model is heading back to her former TV stomping grounds at Bravo for the latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In what will presumably be her latest return to the franchise, Richards was seen filming scenes for at least one future Real Housewives episode during a Saturday night out in Los Angeles on August 2, per TMZ. Specifically passersby clocked her, Sutton Stracke and her past cast rival Erika Jayne having drinks at the Mexican restaurant Madre, and witnessed her making a noteworthy arrival for the cameras.

The outlet notes their source claims the three women did indeed get into discussions about Richards’ reportedly ‘toxic’ relationship with, divorce from, Phypers, though further details were not disclosed. It can be assumed that this marks Richards’ only appearance during the season, but that element also remains unclear, as her split may be the kind of game-changing life event that sparks her to jump back into reality TV with both feet. But if nothing else, it sounds like fans will get to watch at least one dishy, tea-spilling convo between the series alum and its current stars.

Richards’ most recent unscripted project, Bravo’s Denise & Her Wild Things, was confirmed in July to not be returning to Bravo, and that it was only ever intended to enjoy a one-season limited run. At the time, it was noted that the former Bond girl could indeed make a return to Real Housewives, and less than a month later, that news was locked in as fact. Richards previously served as a guest star in Season 5, came back as a series regular in Season 10, and then popped back in as a guest star in Season 13.

Fans Are (Mostly) Pumped To See Denise Richards Returning To RHOBH

To be expected, the Real Housewives fandom was not exactly in full agreement that Richards' franchise future is a good thing, but there were more than enough positive reactions to counteract all of the negativity. Or at least most of the general negativity. This simple-but-says-it-all post serves as a fine example.

THANK FUCK pic.twitter.com/jwnHTmmKKIAugust 3, 2025

Of course, that's entirely too much brevity for some Real Housewives fans, and others had a bit more to say in terms of celebrating the news on X amidst other behind-the-scenes updates for the upcoming season.

I knew that Denise would come back to film a scene or two for #RHOBH! She definitely looks incredible, lovelies! #RHOBH #DeniseRichards - @Summie_books

i wonder if she’s joining the cast midway through he season or just a guest appearance… them filming her walking in makes me think something different - @Eternalsunslut

I hope she drags him, I wanna hear the deets! - @polimich85

Will she wear a jacket this season? Will it be right side up? 🔍 - @Jessicalala

That pink outfit is so Regjna George coded LOL - @Housewivesss

This is exactly what the season needed! Denise is coming to give us some iconic scenes - @Josephrsyd94

Those who may not have watched Denise & Her Wild Things were shocked to see Richards and Erika Jayne in close quarters without tempers flaring destructively. Here are a few of those reactions:

Omg!!! I love this. Since when are Erika and Denise fine?? She should come back as a friend or something. - @s46653

With Erika AND Sutton is WILDDDD - @Dave0v0

Makes sense to me but Sutton and Erika lol #RHOBH - @Tanzanian4real

If you were to tell me a couple years ago that Erika, Sutton and DENISE were meeting up together for dinner I’d laugh in your face. They are scrambling. - @JR_Cargile

While it'll welcome Richards back in some way, Season 15 will be missing Garcelle Beauvais, who announced her exit back in March 2025. Helping to fill that void will be fashion designer Rachel Zoe, who headed up her own reality series, The Rachel Zoe Project, which ran for five seasons from 2008-2013. Other casting changes, as well as clarifying updates on Denise Richards’ role in the new season, will hopefully go public in the near future.

It’s unclear when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 will hit the 2025 TV schedule, but stay tuned.