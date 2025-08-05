Pamela Anderson Just Responded To Chatter About Meghan Markle’s Cooking Show Copying Hers

Pamela Anderson has been thriving as of late, as she’s entered a new chapter in her career. She dazzled audiences with her performance in The Last Showgirl and, more recently, she’s earned praise for her role in The Naked Gun. On top of that, Anderson is currently the hosting of a cooking show called Pamela’s Cooking with Love. Amid the series’ run, Anderson has been asked about another notable star with a culinary-based program, Meghan Markle. More specifically, she was asked if she thinks Markle ripped her off.

Meghan Markle marked the release of With Love, Meghan amid the 2025 TV schedule. The eight-episode lifestyle series (which is available for Netflix subscription holders) sees the Duchess of Sussex cooking in her kitchen and working in her garden among other activities. Andy Cohen brought up Markle’s program while playing “Plead the Fifth” with Pamela Anderson on Watch What Happens Live (via YouTube). Sharing her feelings on a 1-10 scale, Anderson shot down any perceived similarities between her show and Markle’s:

One. I didn’t — I didn’t really look, but I mean, I didn’t invent cooking shows. She’s just doing her thing.

The Baywatch icon does make a good point, as her show – which is on Flavour Network – definitely isn’t the first to feature a host cooking up tasty-looking meals and even gathering produce from a garden. Nevertheless, Pamela Anderson’s show does have its own unique flavor (no pun intended). The series sees Anderson inviting notable chefs to join her in her garden in Vancouver, where she plucks her freshly grown fruits and vegetables in order to make meals. Check out a clip:

Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Fruit and Vegetable Garden | Pamela's Cooking With Love - YouTube Watch On

All the while, various reports have swirled around With Love, Meghan, which had a delayed release due to the LA fires earlier this year. Some pundits opined early on that it would be “tone deaf” for Markle to release the show amid the fire-related tragedies in California. Upon the show’s release, it received mostly negative reviews from critics, many of which found it to be unrelatable. Media personality Meghan McCain also slammed the series, calling it “highly curated” and “out of touch.”

Pamela Anderson isn’t the only notable celebrity who’s been asked to give her two cents on Meghan Markle entering the lifestyle space. Martha Stewart weighed in, expressing her hopes that the Duchess would not only know her stuff but also exude “authenticity” while on camera. Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow shared more upbeat thoughts on Markle’s career move, as she stated her belief that there’s room for plenty of people to enter this particular business.

(Image credit: Netflix)

With Love, Meghan’s future at Netflix remains uncertain at the moment, though. According to reports, Markle’s show is on the lower end of the streamer’s list of most-watched shows in 2025. It even came in behind reruns of Suits, the fan-favorite legal drama the royal starred on years ago. On top of reportedly poor viewership, there’s the reported dissolution of Markle and husband Prince Harry’s deal with the aforementioned streamer.

The public will just have to wait and see what lies ahead for Meghan Markle’s show. All the while, Pamela Anderson appears to be quite content with her own series and appears unfazed by any kind of comparisons being made between it and Markle’s production.