‘They Were Throwing Haymakers.’ The Golden Bachelor Women Allegedly Roasted Mel Owens For Controversial Age Comments
The 66-year-old's viral remarks about not dating women over 60 will be addressed on Season 2, according to the lead.
Bachelor Nation was shocked and angry when incoming Golden Bachelor Mel Owens went viral for a podcast interview in which the 66-year-old said he would eliminate anyone from the show who was 60 or older. All of a sudden the traditionally heartwarming series was marred in controversy before it even hit the 2025 TV schedule. The former NFL player has now spoken out and revealed that he actually got roasted by the women for his comments.
When Mel Owens went on the In the Trenches podcast in June, filming hadn’t yet begun on The Golden Bachelor Season 2, which means the cast — which features only one woman under 60 years old — was aware of the comments before meeting their suitor in person. He therefore had to address that right off the bat upon entering Bachelor Mansion. As Owens told Glamour:
Filming is now underway on the dating show that’s set to premiere in September (and will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription), and it sounds like Mel Owens was able to quash the age-related drama before it became a huge thing. However, that didn’t stop his fellow cast members from trolling him about it. The former L.A. Ram continued:
It sounds like his words — “If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.” — were forgiven but not forgotten, because Mel Owens said the women were quick to remind him that at 66 years old, he was no spring chicken anymore. Owens continued:
With this roast apparently being a group date on The Golden Bachelor, I suppose we’ll be able to see the ladies exact their revenge on Mel Owens. However, with his comments spreading outside of the reality TV realm to where even the co-hosts of The View have discussed it, many in Bachelor Nation seem wary of tuning in.
Is the fact that Mel Owens apologized to the women enough to win back those fans? Will Bachelor Nation forgive him now that he’s admitted his podcast comments were “unfair,” “insensitive” and “a mistake by me”?
Only time will tell. The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 24, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.