One of the running pop culture rules of the road these days is that if Kelly Clarkson covers your song, it’s officially hers. That’s because of The Kelly Clarkson Show’s “Kellyoke” segment normally featuring amazing renditions of songs from pop’s past and present. The 2025 TV schedule has its fair share of moments where this happened, but at a recent live show, Ms. Clarkson was on the other side of the wow factor and missed her cue in the best possible way.

As she continues her current Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace (running through November 15th), the first American Idol champion treated a recent crowd to a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.” That was when cellist Ismael Ariel Guerrero Bombut surprised Ms. Clarkson with an intro so beautiful, the F-bomb that followed became absolutely relatable. You can see for yourself in the video below, which does not require a Peacock subscription to enjoy:

This is the woman who’s brought down the house with her best Kellyoke covers ! Seriously, even if you already thought Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” was a song worth obsessing over, listen to The Kelly Clarkson Show cover. Seeing the daytime host/musical icon being blown away by the music before her only makes Ms. Kelly even more of a legend, simply because you see how she’s not just performing, but actually getting into the music.

Considering other covers from Kelly Clarkson’s Vegas shows include absolute bangers like “Seven Nation Army,” knowing that she busted out this sure fire crowd pleaser like “Creep” could convince even people who aren’t into her own work to buy a ticket. Though if you are a Clarkson loyalist, knowing that “Because of You” could potentially flank either side of this Radiohead milestone is kind of exciting.

Kelly Clarkson’s potential 2026 career shift may hint at her recording new music, and that’s something fans far and wide can surely celebrate. Plus, Clarkson’s return to The Voice means that she'll be back in primetime, regardless of the future of her daytime talk show. However, I for one hope that if the end of The Kelly Clarkson Show is near, the practice of Kellyoke doesn’t go away with it.

Or at the very least, a change to how Kellyoke covers have been heard and put out a greatest hits farewell album, should that daytime TV staple need to end. Either way, if you’re visiting Las Vegas and can get tickets to Kelly Clarkson’s residency at Caesar’s Palace, it seems you'd be guaranteed some standout live performances from her and perhaps an unforgettable cover as well. Who knows how Ismael Ariel Guerrero Bombut, or the rest of her backing band, will surprise the pop legend in future shows?